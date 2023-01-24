ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
CCTR revving up for Bandera in SA event

When you are the Cowboy Capital of the World, you want to shine at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo, which is just around the corner on Feb. 5-11. Members of the Cowboy Capital Trail Riders were working on that shine with a ‘Warm-Up’ ride on Sat. Jan. 21. This year marks the 54th annual ride and featured about 30 riders and horse-drawn wagons.
'Wheel of Fortune' game show experience making a stop in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to San Antonio as part of a tour across North America. The game show experience will be at the Tobin Center on December 11, 2023. The experience is a live stage show that allows guest to try out to go on stage and like they stepped onto the iconic game show set.
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
The Daytripper Finds the Color of Texas in Gruene

Tucked along the winding Guadalupe River in the Hill Country is a town that’s much bigger in legend than in size. The entire Gruene Historic District located within New Braunfels is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Though it extends only about 25 acres, it’s filled with more history, food, and lore than cities 100 times its size. Making a pilgrimage here is a rite of passage for any Texan—just don’t pronounce it “Groo-in.”
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

