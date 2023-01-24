Read full article on original website
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Women's Royal Rumble Predictions 2023FlurrySportsSan Antonio, TX
Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go
SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening. Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The...
Free breakfast tacos with Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer'
SAN ANTONIO — Even though the annual Cowboy Breakfast is on hold until next year, you can still get free breakfast tacos at another event this week. Favor's Chief Taco Officer and San Antonio native, Chris Flores, will be at True Texas Tacos on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America
Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
Latino Media Network buys San Antonio Spanish speaking radio station
The group aims to hire more Latinos into the media field.
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
Bandera Bulletin
CCTR revving up for Bandera in SA event
When you are the Cowboy Capital of the World, you want to shine at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo, which is just around the corner on Feb. 5-11. Members of the Cowboy Capital Trail Riders were working on that shine with a ‘Warm-Up’ ride on Sat. Jan. 21. This year marks the 54th annual ride and featured about 30 riders and horse-drawn wagons.
Alamo Heights, other San Antonio suburbs among richest cities in Texas, study says
Overall, San Antonio was ranked the No. 238 wealthiest city in Texas, ahead of Houston and El Paso.
All of the San Antonio-area restaurants Guy Fieri has visited on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Based on the amount of times Guy Fieri has visited local restaurants for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," it's safe to say the Alamo City could also be dubbed Flavortown.
KENS 5
'Wheel of Fortune' game show experience making a stop in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to San Antonio as part of a tour across North America. The game show experience will be at the Tobin Center on December 11, 2023. The experience is a live stage show that allows guest to try out to go on stage and like they stepped onto the iconic game show set.
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
Texas Pre-K Student Dies After Choking On Food At Lunch
"The CHISD community is grieving with the family, classmates, and friends of the child."
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
Rare phenomenon depicts strange clouds in San Antonio skies
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians sent pictures and emails to KENS 5 of a rare phenomenon depicting cloud formations known as "hole punch clouds" or fallstreak holes seen Thursday afternoon. These types of clouds usually show large circular or elliptical formations in what appear to be a cloudy sky...
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
Opie was adopted, then abandoned again | Forgotten Friends
BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Opie is a 9-month-old Tuxedo cat who was adopted from the Bulverde...
The Daytripper Finds the Color of Texas in Gruene
Tucked along the winding Guadalupe River in the Hill Country is a town that’s much bigger in legend than in size. The entire Gruene Historic District located within New Braunfels is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Though it extends only about 25 acres, it’s filled with more history, food, and lore than cities 100 times its size. Making a pilgrimage here is a rite of passage for any Texan—just don’t pronounce it “Groo-in.”
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
Man dies in accident between SUV and big rig on the northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after an accident between an SUV and a big rig on the northeast side of San Antonio Friday morning. The accident happened at the 3900 block of Naco Perrin, near the intersection with Nacogdoches and Bulverde Road, around 7:30 a.m. Police say...
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yours
Usually, it is Taco Tuesday, but it will be Taco Friday for people in San Antonioday. Two places in San Antonio are giving away free tacos this Friday, which will be a great start to the weekend.
