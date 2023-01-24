Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Community Action officials speak at Rotary meeting
Jane Newkirk, the CEO of Clinton County Community Action, and Teresa Borden, the director of education at Community Action, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room. Newkirk said the Clinton County Community Action, in operation since 1965,...
wnewsj.com
Thank you, Clinton County
Wow, how has time gone by so fast? As some of you already know, on Jan. 31, 2023, I will be officially retiring from my position as the Clinton County Extension Educator for Agriculture and Natural Resources. It has been a great career of 35 years and I owe it to all of you Clinton County. From the first day I arrived until now, I have always felt that I belonged to the community.
ODE concludes investigation into Warren County ESC complaints
The complaint alleges there was a lack of adequate individualized education programs, or IEPs, that meet students' specific needs, and failure to implement those IEPs.
wnewsj.com
CCSO inaugural recipient of Friend of the Clinton County Health District Award
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Health unanimously voted to name the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as the 2022 Friend of the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) Award. As the inaugural recipient, the CCSO was recognized for its outstanding dedication and support of the CCHD. Board...
wnewsj.com
Blan schools seek passage of 2 levies
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Local School District is seeking the passage of two issues at the May primary election. According to the Clinton County Board of Elections website, the district filed for an earned income tax and tax levy on Jan. 18. Blanchester Schools Superintendent Randy Dunlap told the...
wnewsj.com
Kinder retires from highway department
Joe Kinder has retired from the Clinton County Engineer’s Highway Department after serving the citizens of Clinton County for 26 years and two months. Kinder joined the highway department in November of 1996 as a highway worker. He held this position until 2010, when he was promoted to road sign technician. Kinder has been managing the county road signs for the past 12 years.
wnewsj.com
Celebrating community champions
WILMINGTON — Community members of all areas, backgrounds, and ages received recognition for their contributions to Clinton County on Wednesday night. The C4 Awards Ceremony, presented by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, was held at the Murphy Theatre. A total...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton explores health & human services
2023 Leadership Clinton joined Clinton County’s Youth Collaborative on Jan. 19 for an exciting hands-on and informative day at Clinton Memorial Hospital. The class met Stephanie Butler, class of ‘22 and marketing director at Clinton Memorial Hospital’s beautiful Atrium entrance just near the gift shop (open to public). They were escorted to the café conference rooms where they were welcomed by Lance Beus, CEO of CMH, Leadership Clinton class of ‘19, and board member. The class then learned about the history of CMH and were able to enjoy several images of Hale Hospital, CMH, past and present employees. CMH was established in 1951 and has been providing quality care to the community for over 70 years.
wnewsj.com
SW Final: Bellbrook 1, Wilmington 2, Massie 3
WILMINGTON — Bellbrook defeated both Wilmington and Clinton-Massie Thursday in boys and girls swim meets at the Wilmington College pool. Wilmington was second and Massie third in both meets. In the girls meet, Bailee Williams of Clinton-Massie won the 400 free in 5:49.86 while Bailey Moyer of Wilmington won...
Times Gazette
Hotel headed for demolition
Greenfield’s Elliott Hotel may finally get demolished after a cost-sharing agreement was reached between the village and the county’s land bank. Legislation was approved by Greenfield council members at the council’s regular meeting on Monday allowing a cost-sharing agreement between the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank) and the village to together handle the cost to demolish the Elliott Hotel.
wnewsj.com
Rock of ages
Jerry Goodbar recalls farming with his father right out of high school in 1962 when he noticed a rock stuck in the plow blades. He immediately noticed the granite was shaped like the State of Ohio with its squared-off western border with Indiana, the meandering Ohio River’s distinct demarcation and Lake Erie’s presence from Toledo to Conneaut.
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
wyso.org
Tipp City school threat costs superintendent his job
Many Tipp City parents are concerned about the safety procedures in place at one of the high schools. Now, their concerns could have cost the school district’s superintendent his job. Last December at Tippecanoe Middle School—an eighth grade boy verbally threatened a female classmate. “There was some references...
wnewsj.com
Ohio University Chillicothe fall Dean’s List announced
Ohio University Chillicothe has named 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s list. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
wnewsj.com
Local students make Dean’s List at Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Laurel Dennis, of Wilmington, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Botany, Environmental Science. Billy Knapp, of Blanchester,...
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
WKRC
More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
