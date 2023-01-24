ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

WALA-TV FOX10

Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral

(CNN) - A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond, and it was caught on camera. A photo of the moment has since gone viral, showing the attendant comforting a passenger who was afraid to fly. The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon, and he’s only been an...
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school. KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.
SHREVEPORT, LA

