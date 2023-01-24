ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

The organizers of Ultra Music Festival are taking over this former Miami Beach hotspot

By David Catanese
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnkuR_0kPXEOjx00

A new electronic music nightclub is coming to Miami Beach and opening in conjunction with Ultra Music Festival.

M2 Miami is set to open in South Beach on Washington Avenue during Miami Music Week in March. The previous home to Mansion, the two-floor 35,000-square-foot venue recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation. Mansion, which closed in 2015, had an 11-year run in the space that was originally operated by the Opium group, a nightlife empire that at its peak owned Mansion, SET, Cameo, Opium Garden, Prive and Mokai nightclubs. The space later became the short-lived Icon and the even shorter-lived Copa Room.

The new club has been billed by Ultra’s organizers as part of its award-winning Resistance franchise, the group’s globe-trotting techno party, to create a “fully-immersive Ibiza clubbing experience.”

Resistance’s club residency at M2 Miami will debut on Thursday, March 23, with Drumcode, the techno label of Swedish DJ Adam Beyer.

On Friday, March 24, British underground artists Sasha and John Digweed will take the stage at M2. Headliners for shows on Saturday and Sunday of the opening weekend will be announced later.

You can sign up for guest list information here.

Following Miami Music Week, M2 will host various events during Race Week in early May. And in the fall, Resistance will continue programming at M2 with weekly parties on Saturday night, kicking off on Halloween weekend, Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Resistance season at M2 will run through Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Correction: An original version of this article incorrectly said the headliners for Friday, March 24th would be announced later.

M2 Nightclub

1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Taste of the Town: Rosa Sky Rooftop in downtown Miami celebrates women

MIAMI - It's a rooftop retreat on the 22nd floor of the AC & Element Hotel at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Downtown Miami.With stunning panoramic views above the Brickell City Center, day or night, there's a lot to see and then some."What is this here?" asked CBS4's Lisa Petrillo."This is our standing binoculars for the view," said veteran Miami Club owner and restaurateur Alan Roth. He teamed up with TRP Hospitality to create a cool cocktail bar that meets the global cuisine concept.Back n the 90s, Roth was one of the first to work the then-new South Beach nightlife scene...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

For its latest exhibition, "Willy Chirino: 50 Years of Music Making," HistoryMiami Museum dives into the life and career of singer-songwriter Willy Chirino. The exhibition showcases Chirino's five-decade career through photos, videos, personal items, and other ephemera. HistoryMiami will celebrate the exhibition's debut on Friday with live music, giveaways, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
thehypemagazine.com

Trina Kicks Off Inaugural Rockstarr Music Festival in Miami with Trick Daddy, Boosie, Saucy Santana, & More

Music entertainer, hip hop legend, reality tv personality, actor, and entrepreneur, Trina, ignites Miami with the introduction of Rockstarr Music Festival’s inaugural celebration. Hosted by popular South Florida-based radio personality, Supa Cindy, Rockstarr Music Festival, in partnership with Dezerland Park Miami will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Gates open at 1:00pm and will include performances from some of music’s hottest recording artists such as Trick Daddy, Boosie, Ball Greezy, Sukihana, Saucy Santana, Dess Dior, and Kalii. just to name a few.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

20 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Miami

Miami is full of special spots for special occasions, both indoor and outdoor — and at every price point. So whether you’re looking to impress a first date or keep the romance alive with that special someone, it can be a little overwhelming when it comes to picking a dining option that’ll leave you and your date absolutely smitten.
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Here Are Miami’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

Today the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Overall, nine Miami-based restaurants, bars, and chefs made the cut. The annual award ceremony — which many call the Oscars of the culinary world — was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to...
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza

Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy