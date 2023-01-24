The organizers of Ultra Music Festival are taking over this former Miami Beach hotspot

A new electronic music nightclub is coming to Miami Beach and opening in conjunction with Ultra Music Festival.

M2 Miami is set to open in South Beach on Washington Avenue during Miami Music Week in March. The previous home to Mansion, the two-floor 35,000-square-foot venue recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation. Mansion, which closed in 2015, had an 11-year run in the space that was originally operated by the Opium group, a nightlife empire that at its peak owned Mansion, SET, Cameo, Opium Garden, Prive and Mokai nightclubs. The space later became the short-lived Icon and the even shorter-lived Copa Room.

The new club has been billed by Ultra’s organizers as part of its award-winning Resistance franchise, the group’s globe-trotting techno party, to create a “fully-immersive Ibiza clubbing experience.”

Resistance’s club residency at M2 Miami will debut on Thursday, March 23, with Drumcode, the techno label of Swedish DJ Adam Beyer.





On Friday, March 24, British underground artists Sasha and John Digweed will take the stage at M2. Headliners for shows on Saturday and Sunday of the opening weekend will be announced later.

You can sign up for guest list information here.

Following Miami Music Week, M2 will host various events during Race Week in early May. And in the fall, Resistance will continue programming at M2 with weekly parties on Saturday night, kicking off on Halloween weekend, Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Resistance season at M2 will run through Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Correction: An original version of this article incorrectly said the headliners for Friday, March 24th would be announced later.

M2 Nightclub

1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach