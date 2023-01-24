Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor gets offer to coach The Ultimate Fighter: ‘I like it’
In 2015, Conor McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter opposite Urijah Faber, and it looks like we may see the Irishman coaching the next season of the reality show. In an Instagram post, McGregor revealed that he received an offered to coach the upcoming season of TUF 31, and the former two-division UFC champion likes the idea.
MMAWeekly.com
Jorge Masvidal teases ‘big fight news’
Jorge Masvidal may be stepping into the Octagon sooner than we thought. On Thursday the BMF champ took to Twitter to announce that he has some fight news coming soon. Fans were quick to speculate who he might be matched with next. Some thought he might be the coach of the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, alongside Conor McGregor who teased that he’d been asked just yesterday.
MMAWeekly.com
MMA Twitter roasted Kelvin Gastelum over failed Conor McGregor, Caitlyn Jenner joke
On Tuesday it was revealed that Conor McGregor was under investigation for an alleged assault of a woman on his yacht. On the same day, Kelvin Gastelum took to Twitter in an attempt to take a jab at McGregor but the joke didn’t quite land with the fans. “The...
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is officially booked … again. The bout will take place on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will air on ESPN+ PPV. This is the third time the fight has been booked between the YouTuber turned combat sports athlete and the brother of the heavyweight king, Tyson Fury.
Comments / 1