San Antonio teachers unions' support proposed $15,000 pay increase for educators, 25% increase for school staff
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers want to increase pay for school teachers. On Tuesday—a house bill was submitted to give a $15,000 raise for teachers and a 25% pay increase for support staff. Lawmakers are calling it the largest pay raise in state history. Local teachers are demanding...
Texas death row inmates sue over 'brutal' solitary confinement practices
HOUSTON — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy severely...
SeaWorld offering free admission to preschoolers and Texas teachers
SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is celebrating education by offering free admission to preschool kids as well as all Texas teachers. Right now, you can get a free preschool or teacher card to be used throughout 2023. The theme park is only offering these cards for a limited time so act fast if you're interested!
