WVNews
Man City knocks out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nathan Ake scored the winner as Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday. City not only knocked out Arsenal from the cup but also earned a psychological advantage in the race for the English Premier League title.
WVNews
Inspired Szoboszlai leads Leipzig to win over Stuttgart
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two sweetly hits shots from Dominik Szoboszlai lifted Leipzig to a 2-1 win over Stuttgart to close within a point of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich on Friday. Szoboszlai had not scored in the league since September before the Hungarian midfielder gave his team the lead...
WVNews
Almeria beats Espanyol 3-1 to stay unbeaten after World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Almeria eased to a 3-1 win over Espanyol at home on Friday and remained unbeaten since the Spanish league restarted following the World Cup. Colombian striker Luis Súarez scored in the 21st minute for his first goal since joining Almeria on loan from Marseille at the start of the month.
De Groot wins 9th straight Grand Slam wheelchair title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Dutch legend Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to nine consecutive Grand Slam titles when she overcame a slow start to beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was...
