Bay County, MI

MLive

Saginaw Career Complex wins 2023 career and technical education award

SAGINAW, MI—The Careers in Education and Teacher Academy program at the Saginaw Career Complex has been honored with the 2023 career and technical education outstanding program excellence in practice award by the Michigan Department of Education’s Office of Career and Technical Education. In a joint statement by the...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

50 years on the run: Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition ‘more than just a road race’

BAY CITY, MI - This St. Patrick’s Day will mark five decades of runners and walkers lacing up their shoes and hitting the pavement in an annual Bay City tradition. The 50th running of Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held the morning of March 19 before the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade. After a 50-year-strong history, these races are more than just your typical 5K.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Flint lists former Jefferson School, St. Agnes Church for sale

FLINT, MI -- The city is soliciting bids for several properties it acquired through tax foreclosure, including the former Jefferson Elementary School and the former St. Agnes Catholic Church campus. City officials told members of the City Council last week that soliciting the purchases was in line with Flint’s property...
FLINT, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
WKMI

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business

Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Saginaw art students create over 300 pieces to show on display

SAGINAW, MI – Over 300 pieces of artwork were on display at the Anderson Enrichment Center until Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. The artwork ranges from students in third grade to twelfth grade. They include paintings, drawings, designs and more. Below is the list of winners from the...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Why Is Popular Spectacular Spudz Leaving Flint Farmer’s Market?

There's a reason super-fans of the Flint Farmer's Market absolutely love it. Take a look inside, here. So many local start-up restaurants, businesses and long-time family-run shops are there for all of us, under one roof. Let's take a look at one of those businesses growing, so much... It's time to get its own storefront.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Gov. Whitmer announces 115 new jobs coming to Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- More than 100 new jobs are coming to Fenton Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26 with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) state support for two business expansion projects creating 155 new jobs and generating a total private investment of $12 million in the cities of Fenton Township and Detroit.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

