Grant request, demo of burned elementary to be considered at Flint Board of Ed meeting
FLINT, MI – Flint’s Board of Education will meet in a finance and operations subcommittee meeting next week after this week’s meeting was postponed. The original meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, but it was postponed after most Genesee County schools closed for the day due to road conditions.
Beverly Brown wins appointment as Genesee County District 4 commissioner
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Beverly Brown, a former administrator for the Genesee Area Skill Center and former president of the Fair Winds Girl Scout Council, has been appointed to represent District 4 on the county Board of Commissioners. Commissioners made the appointment in a single round of voting, giving Brown...
Saginaw Career Complex wins 2023 career and technical education award
SAGINAW, MI—The Careers in Education and Teacher Academy program at the Saginaw Career Complex has been honored with the 2023 career and technical education outstanding program excellence in practice award by the Michigan Department of Education’s Office of Career and Technical Education. In a joint statement by the...
Delrico Loyd appointed to fill Nolden’s seat as Genesee County commissioner
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Delrico Loyd, a former Flint City Council president and past chairman of the Hurley Medical Center Board of Managers, has been appointed as the newest member of the county Board of Commissioners even though some board members contended that voters should have made the decision through a special election.
Former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot
FLINT, MI – A former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner has been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021, according to online court records. Isaac A. Thomas, who ran against Amy Miller in the Republican primary election for the...
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move
FLINT, MI -- Its paint is curled and faded, and many of the front-porch floorboards and railings are busted and broken. Its stone foundation is gone, and the roof has seen better days. The old Mary Taylor home in Flint’s Grand Traverse District looks like a candidate for foreclosure, demolition...
More closures announced for Bay City’s Independence, Liberty bridges
BAY CITY, MI - More bridge closures are scheduled in Bay City in the coming weeks. Bay City Bridge Partners, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, announced on social media that there are planned closures coming up for the Independence Bridge and drawbridge openings for the Liberty Bridge. Bay City...
Former trustees Figueroa, Branch awarded honorary Mott Community College degrees
FLINT, MI – Mott Community College honored two former Board of Trustees members with honorary degrees at the first meeting of the new year this week. Anne Figueroa and Anthony Branch, who both recently ended their terms as trustees, were given an honorary associate degree and resolution of appreciation at the Jan. 23 meeting.
Winter Craft Show at the Davison Farmers Market to be held on Saturday
DAVISON TWP, MI - A Winter Craft Show at the Davison Farmers Market this weekend will offer a variety of homemade wares for sale. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the market, located at 8110 E Court St., in Davison Township.
New ‘Bay City Ice Jam’ event to feature walleye, cornhole competition
BAY CITY, MI - A brand new event will bring some old-fashioned ice fishing fun to downtown Bay City. The first annual Bay City Ice Jam festival will be held on Feb. 10 and 11 at Wenonah Park. The event will feature live music, a beer and warming tent, live music, a high-stakes cornhole tournament, and a walleye fishing tournament.
Ex-Bay City Public Safety director arraigned on assault charge, targeted in federal lawsuit
BAY CITY, MI — The morning after a federal lawsuit was filed against him, former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini appeared in state court for arraignment on an assault charge. Both the civil suit and the criminal charge stem from the same incident — Cecchini confronting...
50 years on the run: Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition ‘more than just a road race’
BAY CITY, MI - This St. Patrick’s Day will mark five decades of runners and walkers lacing up their shoes and hitting the pavement in an annual Bay City tradition. The 50th running of Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held the morning of March 19 before the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade. After a 50-year-strong history, these races are more than just your typical 5K.
Flint lists former Jefferson School, St. Agnes Church for sale
FLINT, MI -- The city is soliciting bids for several properties it acquired through tax foreclosure, including the former Jefferson Elementary School and the former St. Agnes Catholic Church campus. City officials told members of the City Council last week that soliciting the purchases was in line with Flint’s property...
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Four Mott Community College board members accused of violating Open Meetings Act
FLINT, MI – The first meeting of the newly elected Mott Community College Board of Trustees launched with accusations of violating the Open Meetings Act, a motion to release the current board attorney and public comment that accused the board of trying to oust the college president. Former Board...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
WNEM
Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business
Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
Saginaw art students create over 300 pieces to show on display
SAGINAW, MI – Over 300 pieces of artwork were on display at the Anderson Enrichment Center until Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. The artwork ranges from students in third grade to twelfth grade. They include paintings, drawings, designs and more. Below is the list of winners from the...
Why Is Popular Spectacular Spudz Leaving Flint Farmer’s Market?
There's a reason super-fans of the Flint Farmer's Market absolutely love it. Take a look inside, here. So many local start-up restaurants, businesses and long-time family-run shops are there for all of us, under one roof. Let's take a look at one of those businesses growing, so much... It's time to get its own storefront.
Gov. Whitmer announces 115 new jobs coming to Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- More than 100 new jobs are coming to Fenton Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26 with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) state support for two business expansion projects creating 155 new jobs and generating a total private investment of $12 million in the cities of Fenton Township and Detroit.
