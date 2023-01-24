Read full article on original website
2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning. They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected.
Missing body found in Chicago days after van stolen from funeral home; police searching for suspect
Police in Illinois have recovered the body of a man in Chicago after a van holding the remains was stolen from a funeral home 90 miles away in Rockford over the weekend.
1 dead, 8 taken to hospitals in Chicago high-rise fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and eight others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames that leaped up 10 floors as snow fell. Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said the eight people taken to hospitals were all stable by early Wednesday afternoon. She said one firefighter had a minor injury but was doing well. Sophia King, the alderman for the area, said the person who died was found in the apartment where officials believe the fire began. Authorities have not released further information about the person who died. Video from outside the building in the Kenwood neighborhood showed bright orange flames on multiple floors before firefighters got them under control. Damage was visible from the ground, including blown out windows and a blackened building exterior.
2 killed, 5 hurt in Dan Ryan expressway crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead and five others are critically hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning. The crash happened in northbound the express lanes near 47th Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters were working near a car that flipped on its side. Chicago fire...
Loyola University med school probed for alleged race-based internship that requires applicant photos
The Department of Surgery at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine allegedly violated Title VI by restricting its sub-internship program to people of color.
