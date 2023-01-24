Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was 'murdered' in post-conviction prison interview: report

Read full article on original website
After Madison Brooks death, slain LSU student Allie Rice's father says 'something's got to change'
Slain Louisiana State University student Allie Rice's father, Paul Rice, says "something's got to change" in Baton Rouge after the alleged rape and death of Madison Brooks.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, allegedly visited the victims' home repeatedly for weeks before the attack.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
Tyre Nichols video: Police chief warns Memphis not to react violently after body cam footage release
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening ahead of a decision by the police department to release the body cam footage in Tyre Nichols' death.
Tyre Nichols arrest videos 'not looking good for the officers': Former NYPD detective
A retired NYPD detective expressed concern over videos detailing the detainment of Tyre Nichols by five now-former officers in Memphis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Reaction swift after Tyre Nichols police footage released; 'These men were street fighting,' former cop says
Reaction to the release of Memphis police bodycam footage showing the deadly encounter between officers and Tyre Nichols was swift Friday evening.
Tyre Nichols video: FBI direct says 'I was appalled' by bodycam footage, as nation braces for release
FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters Friday he has seen the bodycam footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols and was 'appalled' by what he saw.
Nonbinary teacher boasts on changing students' genders without parents knowing: 'They need protection'
A nonbinary California teacher admitted to socially transitioning students without parents' knowledge in an interview with the New York Times.
Colorado woman, 97, froze to death outside assisted-living center after banging on doors, lawsuit alleges
A Colorado assisted-living facility is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after Mary Jo Staub, 97, is alleged to have “froze to death” outside of it in February 2022.
Tyre Nichols' brother awaits fate of 5 officers involved in beating: 'I hope they die'
The brother of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, said he hopes the officers involved in the incident 'die.'
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
Paul Pelosi video shows hammer attack after police arrive
Video footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco on Oct. 28 has been released Friday by a California court. David DePape has pleaded not guilty.
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Lori Vallow case: J.J. Vallow's grandmother doesn't 'recognize' so-called 'cult mom' smiling outside court
The grandmother of deceased 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, the adoptive son of Lori Vallow, says she doesn't "recognize" the so-called "cult mom" seen smiling outside court.
Georgia daycare owner arrested after allegedly assaulting five children
Georgia sheriff's deputies arrested a home daycare owner who's accused of assaulting five children that she was watching over at her business.
Illegal immigrants in Texas hid under houses while running from authorities, video shows
Illegal immigrants from Mexico were taken into custody in Cameron County, Texas, on Monday after they tried to evade authorities by hiding underneath houses.
