Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Where to watch Tár
For his first directorial feature film since 2006, Todd Field crafted a fictional saga of a composer and conductor named Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett). In the 2022 movie Tár, Blanchett plays the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, who is about to record a symphony that seems likely to take her career to new heights.
Digital Trends
Where to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once
Looking back at the year in movies, there’s a great chance that 2022 will be the year of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Written and directed by the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese immigrant who manages her family-run laundromat. While being audited by the IRS, Evelyn is thrust into an interdimensional conflict where she must use her newfound powers to save the multiverse. Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis co-star alongside Yeoh.
Digital Trends
The best supervillain deaths in movies, ranked
Superhero films don’t typically have their villains make it past the credits. Nevertheless, plenty of comic book movies still have their big bads go out in very memorable ways. Whether they be fitting or tragic, the ways that these supervillains faced the final curtain on the silver screen are...
Digital Trends
The 5 best sci-fi shows on TV right now
In an era when everyone has too much TV to watch, it can somehow still be difficult to find a good sci-fi show. Many of them are too convoluted for their own good, or lack the great characters that always make good sci-fi sing. It’s always possible to go back to the sci-fi shows you used to love, of course, but sometimes you want something that’s still airing to meet your regular sci-fi cravings.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming horror movies you have to see in 2023
There’s no doubt that 2022 was a great year for horror films, with Scream, Barbarian, Smile, and Speak No Evil scoring not only with audiences, but critics as well. Even B movies like Orphan: First Kill and Terrifier 2 were better than they had any right to be, providing the slasher genre with a deep bench of highbrow and lowbrow hits for fans to choose from.
Digital Trends
The Last of Us TV show will return for Season 2 at HBO
HBO has confirmed that the critically acclaimed The Last of Us TV show will return for a second season. This announcement comes from a tweet posted after only two of the series’ episodes have aired. That said, the show garnered critical acclaim, broke some HBO viewership records, and doesn’t yet appear to incorporate many plot elements from The Last of Us Part II, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the series is continuing. According to the tweet, the second season of the show will air on HBO Max (or whatever that service ends up becoming later this year).
Digital Trends
The best MCU fights, ranked
The Marvel Cinematic Universe will launch its highly awaited Phase 5 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17. Nearly 15 years into its existence, the MCU is still on top of the world, even if it’s not exactly as too big to fail as many people had thought. Yet, the sprawling franchise keeps winning, delivering more of the same fan-pleasing spectacle that made it a phenomenon in the first place with each new entry.
Digital Trends
Infinity Pool’s ending explained
Warning: this article contains a plot synopsis and major spoilers for Infinity Pool (2023). Infinity Pool is just as wild and unpredictable as its trailers suggest. The film, which serves as writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s follow-up to his 2020 feature Possessor, is an unchecked descent into a dark, Faustian alternate reality where the world’s richest tourists truly don’t have to worry about ever facing the consequences of their worst actions.
Digital Trends
Shrinking review: 2023’s first great ensemble comedy
Shrinking is a messy, absurd, and occasionally moving comedy about a group of messy, absurd, and occasionally insightful people. It is, in other words, the natural result of a creative collaboration between Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel. Across its first nine episodes, the Apple TV+ series runs headfirst into the difficult emotional terrain of its story with the same playful spirit that has, for better or worse, come to define many of Lawrence’s previous TV efforts, including Scrubs, Cougar Town, and yes, Ted Lasso.
Digital Trends
Infinity Pool review: a deep dive into depravity
In the opening five minutes of Brandon Cronenberg’s new movie Infinity Pool, you think you know what you’re getting. A gorgeous couple (Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman) wake up in their oversized bed and then venture outside to eat gourmet food at a fancy resort. As the couple finishes and walk back to their high-priced hotel, the camera begins to move upward and slowly spin around. It then cuts to different places inside the resort, with the camera continually spinning and moving, until everything is upside down. The effect is disorienting, and that’s the point. Nothing in this movie is on solid ground, and what comes next will leave you dizzy.
Digital Trends
Poker Face review: a charming ode to a bygone TV era
Poker Face wears its influences on its sleeve. From its “howcatchem” episodic structure to even its placement on NBC’s streaming service, the new series’ love of classic detective shows like Columbo is clear from the moment it begins. While there is one ongoing subplot that loosely connects its episodes together, Poker Face even bucks against the widespread serialization of our current, prestige TV era by opening with a batch of installments that, for the most part, can be watched in whatever order the viewer decides.
Comments / 0