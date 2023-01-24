HBO has confirmed that the critically acclaimed The Last of Us TV show will return for a second season. This announcement comes from a tweet posted after only two of the series’ episodes have aired. That said, the show garnered critical acclaim, broke some HBO viewership records, and doesn’t yet appear to incorporate many plot elements from The Last of Us Part II, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the series is continuing. According to the tweet, the second season of the show will air on HBO Max (or whatever that service ends up becoming later this year).

9 HOURS AGO