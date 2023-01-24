Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols video: Memphis authorities release footage from deadly traffic stop
Memphis authorities have released footage from a Jan. 7 traffic stop that preceded the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who spent three days in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries, according to authorities.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Autoblog
Asics debuts sneakers made from airbag fabric
Though many companies have tried, automotive-themed footwear is usually a mixed bag. If you weren't told about the automotive connection, you'd be pretty hard pressed to see any in the resulting product. Others are simply things you wouldn't want to be caught dead with on your feet. A new collab...
After Madison Brooks death, slain LSU student Allie Rice's father says 'something's got to change'
Slain Louisiana State University student Allie Rice's father, Paul Rice, says "something's got to change" in Baton Rouge after the alleged rape and death of Madison Brooks.
Tyre Nichols video: Police chief warns Memphis not to react violently after body cam footage release
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening ahead of a decision by the police department to release the body cam footage in Tyre Nichols' death.
Nonbinary teacher boasts on changing students' genders without parents knowing: 'They need protection'
A nonbinary California teacher admitted to socially transitioning students without parents' knowledge in an interview with the New York Times.
Colorado woman, 97, froze to death outside assisted-living center after banging on doors, lawsuit alleges
A Colorado assisted-living facility is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after Mary Jo Staub, 97, is alleged to have “froze to death” outside of it in February 2022.
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, allegedly visited the victims' home repeatedly for weeks before the attack.
Tyre Nichols video: FBI direct says 'I was appalled' by bodycam footage, as nation braces for release
FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters Friday he has seen the bodycam footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols and was 'appalled' by what he saw.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
Paul Pelosi video shows hammer attack after police arrive
Video footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco on Oct. 28 has been released Friday by a California court. David DePape has pleaded not guilty.
Lori Vallow case: J.J. Vallow's grandmother doesn't 'recognize' so-called 'cult mom' smiling outside court
The grandmother of deceased 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, the adoptive son of Lori Vallow, says she doesn't "recognize" the so-called "cult mom" seen smiling outside court.
Ilhan Omar says McCarthy leaving her off Africa subcommittee is 'racist, xenophobic'
House Rep. Ilhan Omar has issued another statement condemning House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has he continues to reject her appointment to the Foreign Affairs Committee.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Offers Three 2002R’s in Its New "Denim Pack"
Quickly following up on Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection, New Balance has just presented a new “Denim Pack” of its 2002R silhouette. Over recent times, New Balance has expanded its 2002R offering, showcasing the model with fresh colorways, collaborations — with the likes of atmos — and even with slight adaptations, such as its recently-unveiled “Nightwatch Green” iteration with removable pouches on the upper.
Florida man swept away in shark-infested waters by powerful current details shocking survival
Dylan Gartenmayer details his spearfishing experience when he was carried away by a powerful current on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
SEAN HANNITY: Gavin Newsom doesn't know what the word freedom means
Fox News host Sean Hannity says Democrats want to bring California failures to the rest of the country in Tuesday's opening monologue.
