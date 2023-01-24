Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 11:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG Areas of fog have developed across portions of South Texas. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 20:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
