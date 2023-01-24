ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO Moving North American Headquarters From Connecticut To Massachusetts

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

A toy company that has helped children work on their construction skills for more than 90 years is looking to build a brand new North American headquarters.

The LEGO group, whose current office is located in Enfield, Connecticut, will be relocating to Boston, by the end of 2026, the company announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

President of the LEGO Group in the Americas Skip Kodak said Boston is an ideal location for the business's long-term growth and consumer attraction.

LEGO will be searching for a new North American headquarters in central Boston

The LEGO Group

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent," Kodak said. "We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

While the head of the company expressed his excitement about the move, Senator Richard Blumenthal was less that enthusiastic.

“I am deeply disappointed about LEGO’s announced move from Enfield to Boston, but I remain confident in Connecticut’s continuing economic strength and its status as a great place to do business," he said.

"I have enjoyed many visits to LEGO over the years and will be monitoring this transition closely with state and local officials to make sure Connecticut workers are treated fairly."

The inside of the LEGO Group's Enfield office

The LEGO Group

LEGO will start moving employees out of their Enfield office, which opened in 1975, starting in mid-2025.

All 740 people working at the Connecticut location will hold onto their jobs and get relocation assistance once the new headquarters officially opens in central Boston.

Anyone who chooses to not relocate will get financial and job placement assistance to help them transition outside of the company, LEGO said.

The LEGO Group will also keep supporting its existing local community partners in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

