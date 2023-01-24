For years now, we have individually and collectively tried to make sense of how the pandemic has changed us and how it has changed the communities that sustain us. It can be hard to remember what the old normal was, how jarring and surreal the pandemic was at the onset (‘it’ll be just a few weeks!’ we thought), and how horrifying it was during the depths of the pandemic. That can make it hard to imagine what the new normal might look or feel like.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO