Drag Bingo Night at Madison Church stirs controversy in community
MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend. Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses. However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset. Rev....
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
zip06.com
Ruth Jacobson Ottenheimer
Ruth Jacobson Ottenheimer was a remarkable woman: a devoted mother, wife, friend, and community volunteer. Born in Bunzlau, Germany, on Oct. 22, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Ella Jacobson, both of whom perished in the Holocaust. She traveled to England in 1939, at the age of eight, with her brother Kenneth, age six, on the Kinder Transport, believing they were going on holiday with their parents, whom they never saw again.
zip06.com
Barbara M. Platt
Barbara M. Platt, 87, of Deep River, passed away Jan. 22. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Elliot “Bud” Platt Jr.; they were married for 59 years. Barbara is survived by her children: Cheri Belz (Steven) of Old Lyme, Lisa Belval (Leo) of Ivoryton, Patti Maynard (Todd) of Essex, and Michael Platt of Deep River; her grandchildren: Jody Dube of Ledyard, Matthew Belz of Moodus, Alexandra Maynard of Essex, Leo Belval of Webster, Texas; Nicholas Maynard of Essex, and Alex Belval of Baltimore, Maryland; her siblings, William Mesick Jr. of Florida, and Thomas Mesick and John Mesick of New York. She was predeceased by her parents, Eleanor Bohuslaw and William Mesick, and her brother Charles Mesick.
Is It Real? CT Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll
An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not. The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, a Niantic resident who has a scar on the left side of …
Three Connecticut chefs, restaurants named as semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
HARTFORD, Conn. — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 restaurant and chefs awards – including three from Connecticut. The coveted awards recognize chefs, restaurants, bakers, bars, restaurant groups and more in what are considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world. The three...
zip06.com
John M. ‘Jack’ McGuire
On Jan. 21, John M. “Jack” McGuire, 88, a longtime resident of Guilford, passed away with his loving wife, Rosalie, by his side. John was born in New Haven on Oct. 29, 1934, the son of Maurice J. McGuire and Martha Wheeler McGuire. He attended St. Francis School in New Haven, Notre Dame High School in West Haven, and graduated from UConn in 1957. He retired after 25 years as a juvenile probation officer for the state of Connecticut. John was a snare drummer for St. Francis Junior and Senior Drum Corps, having won the National Snare Drumming Championship in 1957, and was a member of Lancraft Fife & Drum Corps for almost 70 years. He was a communicant of St. George Church.
zip06.com
‘It Gives Me A Lot Of Hope For The Dark Patches’
For years now, we have individually and collectively tried to make sense of how the pandemic has changed us and how it has changed the communities that sustain us. It can be hard to remember what the old normal was, how jarring and surreal the pandemic was at the onset (‘it’ll be just a few weeks!’ we thought), and how horrifying it was during the depths of the pandemic. That can make it hard to imagine what the new normal might look or feel like.
zip06.com
David L. Lieberman Jr.
Dr. David L. Lieberman, Jr., Ph.D., better known as Leonard, 93, of Lyme, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, with his loving wife, Paula, at his bedside. He was born in November 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Dr. and Mrs. David L. Lieberman, Sr. Soon after, the family moved from Brooklyn to the Town of Chester.
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
zip06.com
A Tale Of Two Women, Clarity From Long Wharf, Indecent, And More
Innovation: Hartford Stage is presenting the New England premiere of Espejos: Clean, a bilingual play (English and Spanish) that will feature supertitles continuously in both languages. It tells the story of two women: Adriana, who is the manager of housekeeping at a Cancun resort, and Sarah, a Canadian attending her sister’s destination wedding. The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. For tickets, visit HartfordStage.org.
zip06.com
Guilford Rotary Club Hosts Annual Frosty 5K Race
The Rotary Club of Guilford hosted its 38th annual Frosty 5K New Year's Day race, with 705 participants this year. As New Year's Day 2023 fell on a Sunday, the event, which included a certified 5K run, 2-mile health walk, and a Kids Fun Run, started opposite Calvin Leete School, and finished at East Creek Landing (formerly, Knights of Columbus) on Union Street in Guilford.
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Frank Viele From Milford, CT
Frank Viele has been a busy artist. Since we last heard from him, he’s been traveling the country sharing his unique brand of music. The grit, soul and fire is still there. But there’s more of a worldly edge to his sound. Frank’s new release had me immediately...
Woke cafe in Coventry stirs up unintentional controversy
COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Carmen Quiroga never anticipated the backlash her new restaurant has received. Named ‘Woke’, online comments have assumed the restaurant has political undertones. But that’s not the case, Quiroga said. “They don’t give me the opportunity to try my food and my work,” she said. Some of those online comments, posted in […]
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
darientimes.com
CT chefs, restaurant nominated for 2023 James Beard Foundation awards
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut chefs and a top Peruvian restaurant have been nominated for James Beard Foundation awards, known as one of the most prominent honors in the culinary industry. Christian Hunter of Community Table in Washington and Renee Touponce of...
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
‘She’s my baby.’ Owner of cat stolen from Shelton hotel shares heartbreak with News 12
A woman who had $8,500 worth of property stolen from her hotel room in Shelton said she doesn’t care about getting any of it back except her hairless cat, Princess.
10 Best Cities for Retirement if You Want All Four Seasons
From coast to coast, these are the best places to spend your golden years if you can’t live without a change in the weather.
