ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

White House says DOJ had ‘unprecedented access’ to Biden home during search

By Ashley Murray
South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota Searchlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNKKM_0kPXCoHT00

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to mayors from across the country during an event at the East Room of the White House on Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Department of Justice officials had “unprecedented access” to every room in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home Friday during a search that followed several days of disclosures that classified material from the Obama era had been found in Biden’s garage and think tank office, White House officials said Monday.

The historic 13-hour search of the sitting president’s residence in Wilmington uncovered yet more classified documents from Biden’s tenure as vice president, and dating back to his time as a U.S. senator.

“Let me be very clear, the president offered DOJ access to his home. It was voluntary. They had unprecedented ability to access decades’ worth of old personally handwritten notes, file papers, to-do lists, memorabilia and other materials in his home,” said White House spokesman Ian Sams on a call with reporters Monday.

Officials, including FBI agents, took possession of “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials,” according to a statement Saturday from Biden’s personal attorney.

GOP inquiry

U.S. House Republicans launched an investigation earlier this month into the president’s handling of classified materials, saying they are exercising oversight over Biden, just as scrutiny was focused on former President Donald Trump after classified documents were discovered at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair James Comer of Kentucky on Monday in a letter to U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requested visitor logs for Biden’s Wilmington residence since his time as vice president.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told several news outlets, including NBC and PBS , that visitor logs for Biden’s personal residence are not maintained by the agency.

Comer earlier this month wrote to White House Counsel Stuart Delery requesting a list of documents found at the Biden-associated think tank, the Penn Biden Center, and a list of people who had access to Biden’s personal office there.

White House officials responded to Comer Monday, saying that Biden and his team have “fully cooperated” with the National Archives and the Department of Justice-appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur, who is handling the investigation .

“We are reviewing your recent letters with the goal of seeking to accommodate legitimate oversight interests within the Committee’s jurisdiction while also respecting the separation of powers and the constitutional and statutory obligations of the Executive Branch generally and the White House in particular. As I’m sure you are aware, these considerations include the critical need to protect the integrity and independence of law enforcement investigations,” Delery wrote.

Bidens away during search

The Bidens were not at their Wilmington home during Friday’s voluntary search. Rather they were at their other residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a trip that had been “pre-planned,” White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday when asked if the Bidens planned to be away during the visit from federal officials.

The classified material uncovered Friday is the latest in a string of discoveries.

Documents with classified markings from the Obama-Biden administration were found in early November in Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center, in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this month, Biden’s personal lawyers discovered more classified documents over a two-day period in Biden’s garage near his Corvette, and in a room adjacent to the garage.

Biden’s lawyers say they have searched but not found any classified material at his Rehoboth Beach home.

Sams on the call with reporters deflected several questions about the contents of material found, referring reporters instead to the Department of Justice.

“We don’t want to be speaking outside of that process,” Sams told reporters. “… We’re going to try to get you guys access to important information as much as we can while also protecting the integrity of that investigation.”

The DOJ did not respond for comment Monday evening.

Trump is being investigated for possible Espionage Act violations for the handling of classified information that he removed from the White House.

Federal authorities executed a search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and private residence in early August, finding about 100 classified documents out of 11,000 total documents, according to the Justice Department .

The search followed Trump’s return to the National Archives of documents, including 184 with classified markings, that had been held at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post White House says DOJ had ‘unprecedented access’ to Biden home during search appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight .

Comments / 9

Mike Keenan
3d ago

So Biden has his lawyers w no security clearance dissect the residence over the last two and half months only THEN is the fbi invited to look and we praise his cooperation???? Now the fbi is letting same lawyers look in the beach house for documents they don’t have clearance to read? Are these people crazy? No they are not. This is what ur allowed to do when u have a corrupt fbi and media behind u

Reply
12
Vickie Newman
3d ago

Yeah but they gave him 3 days notice before they showed up somin Funny about this picture

Reply(1)
7
Douglas
3d ago

in the meantime PENCE had a bunch of documents in his home . Another place to be gone over with a comb

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question

President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
The Independent

Republicans who stayed silent on Trump taking classified documents from White House now slam Biden

A number of Republican politicians who tried to dismiss the discovery of classified materials during an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago are now claiming to be outraged by a similar situation that has arisen with the discovery of classified materials by Joe Biden’s attorneys at a DC think tank.It’s a sudden change of heart that reveals the very political side of Washington politicians’ response to allegations of mismanagement by one of their own.The responses from the GOP in the wake of Mr Biden’s attorneys turning over the documents have ranged from accusations of double standards to full-on howls of “treason”...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

GOP lawmaker confronted by CNN for ‘only caring about’ Biden and not Trump classified documents

Rep James Comer was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday whether he and other Republicans were holding Joe Biden to a double standard after refusing to criticise former president Donald Trump for his stash of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.The question came as the GOP, including Mr Comer, have vowed to investigate whether Mr Biden mishandled classified materials as they take power in the House. Mr Comer is set to lead at least some of that effort as the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the House’s main investigative body.He and other Republicans have faced...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Hunter Biden’s art dealer must hand over sale info, James Comer demands

WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee is demanding that first son Hunter Biden’s art dealer hand over sales information and book an interview with congressional investigators about possible influence-peddling. The panel’s chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), sent a letter Wednesday to SoHo gallery owner Georges Berges after he brazenly brushed off an initial request last month. “For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official,” Comer wrote. “Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence.” Hunter Biden launched his art career...
Mother Jones

More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
WILMINGTON, DE
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota Searchlight

Pierre, SD
640
Followers
283
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

We use our journalistic searchlight to illuminate critical issues facing South Dakota, dissect the decisions made by state leaders, and explain the consequences of their policies and the role of politics on South Dakotans. We publish news and commentary that prioritizes accuracy, fairness, insight and civility. There is no charge to access our content, or to subscribe to our email newsletter. We invite and publish guest commentary that contributes to productive public discourse and adheres to our editorial policies. South Dakota Searchlight launched in 2022. We’re an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The staff of the Searchlight retains full editorial independence.

 https://southdakotasearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy