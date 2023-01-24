Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Colorado ‘mental health emergency’ has brought relief, puppies and ‘I matter’
DENVER | Roxana Alvarado Martinéz, a high school sophomore, had told only close friends she was seeing a therapist to help her with anxiety and insomnia. But that changed this month in the civics classroom where she serves as a teacher’s assistant. The teacher plucked slips of paper from the “Sol y Nubes” — sun and clouds — box, where students can anonymously share struggles or excitement.
sentinelcolorado.com
Arapahoe County holding town hall Thursday, seeking input on allowing ADUs
AURORA | Arapahoe County will hold its first virtual town hall of the year with its newly sworn in county commissioners Thursday evening. The county is also asking community members to respond to a survey seeking input on a proposal to allow accessory dwelling units in the county. Commissioners Jessica...
sentinelcolorado.com
PAY TO PLAY: Families still willing to foot the bill for youth sports as cost of competition rises
Inflation has tilted the playing field for many in life, but the ripple effect is also felt on the actual field. Having kids in youth sports is a way of life for so many families in Aurora and around the country, which makes the consistent rise in prices for things such as eggs, gas, utilities and everyday staples put extra strain on budgets.
sentinelcolorado.com
APS art educators showing at DAVA exhibit
AURORA | Downtown Aurora Visual Arts’ 21st annual exhibition of art created by Aurora Public School educators opens Friday with a reception. The reception is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the gallery on 1405 Florence St. The exhibit will be on display through February 24 and is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.26.23
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS WRESTLING. FNE Warriors 78, Gateway 61. Score by quarters:. FNE Warriors 23 16 18 21 — 78 Gateway...
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Swimming: Cherokee Trail tops top-ranked Cherry Creek to end dual season
GREENWOOD VILLAGE | When he saw his swimmers finished second, third and fourth in the 50 yard freestyle during Thursday’s dual meet at Cherry Creek, Cherokee Trail girls swim coach Kevin Chatham started to see the possibilities. He had constructed his lineup for the best chance to challenge the...
sentinelcolorado.com
Complete Faith: Fox Arts Center one-woman show weaves tragedy, mirth and menace into a riveting and rewarding show
If you want to get people’s attention, start with a joke. That’s what Faith, the protagonist (and sole performer) of the Aurora Fox Arts Center’s latest play, was always told by her mother. “acts of faith” puts that adage to good use, making a play that you might expect to be serious to the point of discomfort due to its subject matter laugh-out-loud funny on numerous occasions.
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Basketball: Cherokee Trail prevails 50-35 in showdown with Eaglecrest
CENTENNIAL | When two girls basketball teams that had yet to lose to a team in Colorado met Wednesday night, something obviously had to give. Cherokee Trail (which had suffered its only loss in Las Vegas prior to winter break) and streaking Eaglecrest, which took all three of its defeats in a season-opening tournament in California but had won 11 games in a row to date, clashed at The Nest in an matchup of teams that both had spots in the most recent CHSAANow.com Class 6A coaches poll.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Basketball: Fourth-quarter burst sends Aurora Central past rival Hinkley
AURORA | Locked in a back-and-forth matchup with fierce rival Hinkley, the Aurora Central boys basketball team finally got some separation at a key juncture Tuesday night. Freshman Alejandro Flores scored seven straight points on one possession in the early stages of the fourth quarter to turn a three-point lead into 10 and the Trojans held on for a 55-49 home victory over the visiting Thunder in front of a large crowd.
Comments / 1