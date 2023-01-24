CENTENNIAL | When two girls basketball teams that had yet to lose to a team in Colorado met Wednesday night, something obviously had to give. Cherokee Trail (which had suffered its only loss in Las Vegas prior to winter break) and streaking Eaglecrest, which took all three of its defeats in a season-opening tournament in California but had won 11 games in a row to date, clashed at The Nest in an matchup of teams that both had spots in the most recent CHSAANow.com Class 6A coaches poll.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO