Black Eyed Peas and their music publishing company, BMG Rights Management, are suing a toy company for turning their multi-platinum smash, "My Humps," into "My Poops." According to court documents obtained by XXL, BMG Rights Management, who owns 75 percent of the copyright for Black Eyed Peas' 2005 hit "My Humps," took toymaker MGA Entertainment Inc. to court on Thursday (Jan. 19) seeking at least $10 million in damages. The major publishing company is of the belief that MGA Entertainment's popular line of toys, Poopie Slime Surprise, infringed upon their rights to "My Humps" by changing the lyrics of the song to "My Poops" without proper authorization.

2 DAYS AGO