Read full article on original website
Related
Why Lil Yachty Made an Alternative Rock Album
Lil Yachty is among a bevy of artists who have tried their hand at making a rock album. Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Wayne are just a few rhymers who went from rap to rock in their music careers. On Friday (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty released Let's Start Here.,...
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
A Look at Early Hip-Hop Groups That Made an Impact
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. When it comes to hip-hop, there’s something to be said about a genre that has withstood the test of time. The 1970s marked the rise of rap, birthing a cultural movement that embraces a way of living in the truest sense. As music worked itself into an experimental era, nothing reflected the Black experience quite like hip-hop—the good, the bad and the ugly.
50 Cent Thinks Eminem’s Impact on Hip-Hop Is Bigger Than Jay-Z
50 Cent believes Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. Back on Jan. 12, Shaquille O'Neal's new podcast The Big Podcast aired an episode with former NBA player Jamal Crawford. During the talk, the topic of hip-hop came up when Crawford compared the ranking of his top five NBA players to hip-hop artists, with Crawford using Jay-Z and Eminem's impact on the culture as an example.
Lil Yachty, Styles P, Popcaan and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the music industry slowly beings to wake back up, more projects from some of your favorite artists are getting rolled out. This week, a popular young Atlanta rapper makes his genre-bending return, a veteran New York rhymer drops his 15th solo project and a Drake-cosigned dancehall artist releases new riddims and more.
Tha Alkaholiks Drop Their Final Album Firewater – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 24, 2006: After four albums and numerous sell-out tours, Tha Alkaholiks went their separate ways after releasing their fifth studio project, Firewater, via Waxploitation and Koch Records in 2006. Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, consist of rappers J-Ro...
Sada Baby Celebrates His Sobriety, Reveals He Spent Up to $20,000 Weekly on Lean
Sada Baby is celebrating his sobriety after revealing that at one time he was spending up to $20,000 per week on lean. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Sada Baby hit up Twitter to address people saying he looked high in a recent video he uploaded on social media. In the clip, Sada is in the studio vibing to the playback of a song he just recorded.
Famous Hollywood Star Tells Story About Being Stuck In Buffalo
Buffalo and Western New York are known for two things. Snow and chicken wings and one Hollywood star hopefully had a chance to enjoy plenty of wings because he was stuck here in Buffalo for two weeks because of the snow. SNL alum, movie star, and one of the greatest...
2 Chainz Finds His Late Father’s Hidden Stash of Money in Basement
2 Chainz recently got a pleasant surprise while getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement, discovering his late father's old stash of cash. Last night (Jan. 25), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story to relay the incident to fans. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is sifting through what looks like hundreds of rolled up bills in a birthday bag. More cash is laying on the table beside the bag.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley
Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
Pitchfork Reviews Ice Spice EP Higher Than Drake, 21 Savage, Future and Other Albums
A recent review of Ice Spice's new EP, Like..? has found her debut project receiving higher ratings than some of the rap game's most popular projects including albums from Drake and 21 Savage, Future and more. On Monday (Jan. 23), Pitchfork published a detailed review of Ice Spice's debut EP,...
Yung Gravy Sued by Singer Rick Astley Over Voice Imitation of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’
Yung Gravy has been hit with a lawsuit from 1980s singer Rick Astley over a voice imitation of his 1987 hit single, "Never Gonna Give You Up." According to a Billboard report, published on Thursday (Jan. 26), Rick Astley claims in his lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles court, that Yung Gravy's song "Betty (Get Money)" allegedly violated the singer's right of publicity because it closely imitates Astley's signature voice from his multiplatinum single.
See the $75,000-a-Night Hotel Suite Drake Stayed in During His Apollo Shows
Drake did it big for his two-night stay in New York City for his back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater over the weekend, reportedly staying in the largest hotel penthouse suite in America. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Page Six reported Drake took up residence in the five-star Mark Hotel while...
Black Eyed Peas Sue Toymaker for Turning ‘My Humps’ Song Into ‘My Poops’
Black Eyed Peas and their music publishing company, BMG Rights Management, are suing a toy company for turning their multi-platinum smash, "My Humps," into "My Poops." According to court documents obtained by XXL, BMG Rights Management, who owns 75 percent of the copyright for Black Eyed Peas' 2005 hit "My Humps," took toymaker MGA Entertainment Inc. to court on Thursday (Jan. 19) seeking at least $10 million in damages. The major publishing company is of the belief that MGA Entertainment's popular line of toys, Poopie Slime Surprise, infringed upon their rights to "My Humps" by changing the lyrics of the song to "My Poops" without proper authorization.
Kanye West Resurfaces, Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Reported Wife
Kanye West has resurfaced in a new video confronting a paparazzo who continued to film Ye and his reported wife after the rapper continuously asked him to stop. Kanye West has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumors that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month. On Monday (Jan. 23), Ye resurfaced and was captured on video by a paparazzo as Ye and Censori were attempting to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Ye quickly becomes perturbed after realizing he is being filmed.
‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]
Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
Rick Ross Is Afraid Teslas Will Automatically Drive Him to Police
Rick Ross owns just about every car you can think of but chances are slim he will be pushing a new Tesla anytime soon. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Rozay shared his thoughts on the popular autonomous rides on his Instagram Story. "I won't say I'll never have a smart car,...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0