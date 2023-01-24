ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

dakotanewsnow.com

Noem announces paid family leave proposal

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Legislative Press Conference held in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans spoke at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre. South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state. Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New MMIP liaison desires collaboration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The revelation of 26 people reported missing in South Dakota since January first is raising questions across the nation. Of the 134 people listed as missing on the Attorney General’s website, 80 are Native American. I-team Reporter Beth Warden introduces us to...
ALASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

2 bills expand tuition benefits for SD National Guard members, families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two bills concerning tuition for South Dakota National Guard members and the spouses and children of members disabled or deceased in the line of duty were heard in committee Wednesday afternoon. HB-1039 would provide 100% tuition benefit for National Guard members at technical...
dakotanewsnow.com

Legislators seek update to South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Agriculture industry generates billions for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cattle ranchers from across the Midwest are in Rapid City to attend the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. They are part of the biggest economy in South Dakota, agriculture. The beef industry alone contributes $5.8 billion to the economy. Many ranching families...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Statewide homeless count conducted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials in South Dakota are conducting a homeless count this week. The Housing for the Homeless Consortium leads the effort each year. Officials use the data collected to measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, and increase public awareness about homelessness.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Roof rakes and melt in short supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recent winter storms impacted the state of South Dakota, certain winter items have become hard to find across the area. Sioux Falls retailers say both roof rakes and melt are in short supply because some homeowners are worried about snow buildup on their homes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

More snow to the south & a cold weekend ahead in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for parts of northeastern South Dakota for strong wind gusts causing blowing snow. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for wind gusts up to 55 mph. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings go into effect south of I-90 starting this evening and lasting until tomorrow evening.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Expect more light snow showers in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another fast-moving clipper system will slide through later today and into tonight across the region. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head through this evening and tonight, so our highs will be happening later tonight. The rising temperatures also mean we could...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

