Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
PIERRE, S.D. - Over two-thirds of South Dakota state senators moved to indefinitely suspend Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), over the warning of Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. Frye-Mueller has come under scrutiny from her colleagues because of an interaction she had with a Legislative Research Council (LRC) staffer earlier this...
Noem announces paid family leave proposal
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
Legislative Press Conference held in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans spoke at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre. South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state. Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.
New MMIP liaison desires collaboration
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The revelation of 26 people reported missing in South Dakota since January first is raising questions across the nation. Of the 134 people listed as missing on the Attorney General’s website, 80 are Native American. I-team Reporter Beth Warden introduces us to...
2 bills expand tuition benefits for SD National Guard members, families
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two bills concerning tuition for South Dakota National Guard members and the spouses and children of members disabled or deceased in the line of duty were heard in committee Wednesday afternoon. HB-1039 would provide 100% tuition benefit for National Guard members at technical...
New Secretary of Education lays out priorities for department
South Dakota’s newest Secretary of Education has been on the job for a few weeks, starting as the 2023 legislative session kicked off in Pierre. There’s a lot that he expects the department to get to in the coming months.
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for...
Legislators seek update to South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
Nearly 200 South Dakotans become American citizens in naturalization ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls Friday. Countries of origin for the new U.S. citizens include Nigeria, Guatemala, Sudan, Burma, Nepal, and Mexico. Mayor Paul TenHaken shared...
Agriculture industry generates billions for South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cattle ranchers from across the Midwest are in Rapid City to attend the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. They are part of the biggest economy in South Dakota, agriculture. The beef industry alone contributes $5.8 billion to the economy. Many ranching families...
Statewide homeless count conducted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials in South Dakota are conducting a homeless count this week. The Housing for the Homeless Consortium leads the effort each year. Officials use the data collected to measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, and increase public awareness about homelessness.
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
Delta Dental Mobile Program provides dental care to children in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many families in South Dakota, dental care is a care they cannot afford. The Delta Dental mobile program travels the state, to put healthy smiles on children’s faces. Delta Dental recognized a special need within our state back in 2004. “I...
Roof rakes and melt in short supply
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recent winter storms impacted the state of South Dakota, certain winter items have become hard to find across the area. Sioux Falls retailers say both roof rakes and melt are in short supply because some homeowners are worried about snow buildup on their homes.
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
More snow to the south & a cold weekend ahead in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for parts of northeastern South Dakota for strong wind gusts causing blowing snow. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for wind gusts up to 55 mph. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings go into effect south of I-90 starting this evening and lasting until tomorrow evening.
Expect more light snow showers in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another fast-moving clipper system will slide through later today and into tonight across the region. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head through this evening and tonight, so our highs will be happening later tonight. The rising temperatures also mean we could...
