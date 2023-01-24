Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Tree Board approves street tree list
SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19. The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.
Sidney Daily News
Anna Council approves funds for emergency stoplight repair
ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved extra funds for the administrator to repair a stoplight battery backup failure that occurred during a recent storm at a meeting on Jan. 10. Administrator Jess Geuy is in the process of making an insurance claim of approximately $5,500 to fix the...
Sidney Daily News
Zoning Board of Appeals approves two variance requests
SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved two variance requests during a meeting on Jan. 17. Cindy Helman of Piper Visions, LLC/WiseBridge Wealth Management, LLC requested a variance to the streetscaping requirements to reduce the required street trees from three to zero for the WiseBridge office on West Russell Road. The staff said properties in the vicinity of WiseBridge currently have no street trees either and if the required trees were planted, they would interfere with water lines and obscure access to a fire hydrant. If the trees were planted on another portion of the property, they would interfere with a utility pole and wires. Widening Russell Road could also be a factor in the future and the trees would have to be removed during that time.
Sidney Daily News
Land Bank approves Wagner lot replat
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) approved a contract with Choice One Engineering regarding the Wagner property at a meeting on Jan. 17. Choice One Engineering will replat the property down to one lot and vacate the alleys for a maximum of $5,500. Land Bank representatives have been meeting with Sidney Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth biweekly and have identified issues such as the structure encroaching on CSX property; identifying and abating asbestos; and removing parked vehicles from the property. The bidding process for the demolition phase will begin soon.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
Vacant buildings being demolished in Downtown Xenia
XENIA — Demolition crews are flattening vacant buildings in the middle of Downtown Xenia as the city has been working on a plan to bring new business there. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Old Kmart building gives way to $5M development in Xenia. News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says the first step...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
wyso.org
Proposed gas station at former site of grocery store in Old North Dayton denied
GroceryLane in Old North Dayton was destroyed by the 2019 tornados. The owners of the grocery store — who were renting the building — tried to fix it up, although it got heavily vandalized. The building was later demolished in 2021. The community is classified as an area...
More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
Eaton Register Herald
Over 10K tires pulled from Rush Run area
EATON — A recent clean-up effort hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road in Preble County, according to county officials. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalities. Assistant Director of Recycling...
Sidney Daily News
Planning Commission amends zoning code
SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved a zoning code amendment pertaining to historical and educational signs at a meeting on Jan. 17. After the staff reviewed the proposed downtown wall mural designs from the Shelby County Historical Society, they determined that the designs meet the definition of a sign in the zoning code because several of them include historical information. The staff proposed adding an exemption to the sign section of the zoning code to read, “historic or educational signs affixed to a building wall or window area which do not include a commercial message, logo, or trademark, do not include information concerning a current or future event, and do not contain any property identification message.”
Fire at extended stay hotel in Beavercreek triggers evacuation
BEAVERCREEK — A fire at the Suburban Studios extended stay hotel in Beavercreek on Thursday night, which triggered an evacuation, is under investigation. >> Family of severely injured girl raising funds for support dog. No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, a person who...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-2:42 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Schmitmeyer Baker Road. -2:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson. -1:45 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Anna Police responded...
Sidney Daily News
Scout upgrades large lighted rosary
FORT LORAMIE – Ashton Wray, a 16-year-old Life Scout in Troop 355, recently completed a project towards earning his Eagle Scout rank. His project was to upgrade the large lighted rosary at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie. The rosary, originally built in 1946, is 90 feet tall...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 19th 2023 at approximately 9:17AM Ralph McCreery stated that on August 7th 2022 he gave his brother Clifford McCreery $1,400.00 in cash to give to an exterminator because he had to leave and would not be home to take care of it. When returning home Ralph found his house still infected with insects and stated that Clifford took his money. Ralph completed a written statement and wanted charges filed. At approximately 10:50 P.O. Daugherty spoke with Clifford McCreery over the phone, Clifford stated that Ralph had given him $1,400.00; $500.00 was a personal loan to Clifford, and the other $900.00 was for work to be done to Ralph’s house. Clifford stated that the workers never showed up and kept all $1,400.00 for himself and was going to pay Ralph back. Due to Ralph willingly giving Clifford the money along with Clifford stating that $500.00 of it was for a personal loan, and keeping the rest with the intention of paying Ralph the money back, it was determined that this would be a civil matter between the two brothers with no charges.
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 2/10/2023
The auction starts on February 10, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 3 property auctions:. Property Address: 312 VICTORIA DRIVE GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 1048 STATE HIGHWAY 571 UNION CITY, 45390. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00448 (0) Parcel ID:H33211329030311900. Property Address: 407 MELVIN ELEY AVENUE UNION CITY, 45690.
countynewsonline.org
City of Greenville looking for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator
Notice is hereby given that the Civil Service Commission of the City of Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, will hold a written examination for the position of Wastewater Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Fair Board discusses grants, buildings, hall of fame
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board discussed hall of fame results, grants, and building updates among other matters at a meeting on Jan. 18. Nita McCrum and Matt Henman were selected for the 2023 Shelby County Fair Hall of Fame. Secretary Bill Clark mentioned three grants that have...
wyso.org
New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses
Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
