Amid Confusion Over Kentucky Medical Marijuana Rules, Companies Cash In
When Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order granting preemptive pardons for the possession of medical marijuana went into effect on Jan. 1, Corey Stone knew he wanted to take advantage of it, but didn’t know how. The 28-year-old had been seeing a nurse practitioner for his PTSD, but...
Reproductive Rights, Reducing Incarceration Top ACLU’s Legislative Priorities In Kentucky In 2023
As Kentucky waits for the General Assembly to reconvene in Frankfort next month, the ACLU of Kentucky is laying out its legislative priorities for 2023. Among them are racial justice, reducing incarceration, LGBTQ equality and reproductive freedom, which has taken center stage in the Commonwealth following the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year.
Where’s Ethan Hawke? 11 Places In Kentucky Where Fans Have Spotted The Actor/Director
Actor-turned-director Ethan Hawke is in Louisville filming "Wildcat," a movie about the life of writer Flannery O'Connor. The movie will star his daughter Maya Hawke (whom you might know from "Stranger Things") as well as actors Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman (son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman), Alessandro Nivola, and more, with filming locations around Jefferson, Shelby, and Marion Counties.
