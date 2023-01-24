A Murray man was arrested in Eddyville after an investigation into reported threats against Lyon County Middle School. Sheriff Brent White said in a news release that 30-year old Steven Jester was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. The charges are from an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that Jester allegedly made statements that he would “get a gun and go to the Lyon County Middle School to shoot a student and then shoot up the school.” In addition, Sheriff White said Jester also “reportedly stated he was going to blow up the school.”

