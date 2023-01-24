Hong Kong Apple users claim Safari briefly blocked global code site GitLab, seemingly because it's blacklisted by Chinese-owned Tencent. Safari aims to protect users from websites that may contain malware or other issues, and it does so by using blacklists of problematic sites. Those lists are maintained either by Google Safe Browsing, or China's Tencent Safe Browsing -- and it's Tencent that is the issue.

1 DAY AGO