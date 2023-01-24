Read full article on original website
Apple extends Chinese censorship to Hong Kong users
Hong Kong Apple users claim Safari briefly blocked global code site GitLab, seemingly because it's blacklisted by Chinese-owned Tencent. Safari aims to protect users from websites that may contain malware or other issues, and it does so by using blacklists of problematic sites. Those lists are maintained either by Google Safe Browsing, or China's Tencent Safe Browsing -- and it's Tencent that is the issue.
Any Apple AR headset user may be able to create and sell content
A generally reliable source claims that Apple is working on ways forApple AR headset owners to use Siri to create new apps for them, without Xcode, and then sell their work to others. The...
How to open links in Apple Maps instead of Google Maps
So, you prefer Apple Maps, but everybody else uses Google Maps. But, there are ways to open Google Maps links in Apple Maps — here's how. If you own an iPhone, you've almost...
Recent job listings indicate Apple's first retail push in Malaysia
Apple has started hiring employees in Malaysia, bringing its brick-and-mortar retail effort to the country for the first time. The move will expand its presence in Southeast Asia, as the company already has stores...
Apple plans health and wellness experiences for Apple AR headset
Internal Apple demonstrations of its plannedApple AR technology have reportedly concentrated on wellbeing, such as meditation. Four sources, as reported by the typically reliable "The Information," have spoken of Apple's plans to allow users...
Five best security keys for iOS 16.3
With the recent release ofiOS 16.3, Apple users can add a hardware security key to their Apple ID. Here are the five best keys for the job in January 2023. Security keys are small...
24 hours with Apple's new 2023 MacBook Pros
Apple's new MacBook Pros landed this week with either the M2 Pro or M2 Max processor on the inside. Here are our initial impressions after just a few days of use. We picked up...
Apple is engaged in a 'silent war' against Google, claim engineers
Former Apple engineers say that Apple still holds a grudge over how Android allegedly copied iOS, and is steadily working to remove Google from theiPhone. It is the very slimmest of reports, but the...
iPhone 15 could be the first iPhone to feature Wi-Fi 6E
A new analyst note suggests that Apple will be bringing Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15, bringing the device in line with other Apple devices like theMac mini, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro. Barclays...
Most of this week's iPhone 15 Pro & iOS 17 rumors are lies & fabrications
A prolific "leaker" hammered out missives about theiPhone 15 and iOS 17 — but the only problem is, it's all fake and speculation from a known fraud. Here's what we're going to do about it.
Intel just took the worst beating in earnings in over a decade
Intel's fourth quarter in 2022 encompassing the holiday season was the worst in the company's history, as it reported a 32% drop in revenue since the holiday quarter of 2021. Intel further said that...
TV app on Apple TV hardware frustrating users with large libraries
Most users with giant movie or TV show libraries accumulated since when iTunes media purchases began are having problems loading content onApple TV hardware — an issue that has persisted for years. Apple...
Apple eases COVID-19 policies to encourage returning to the office
Apple is changing its corporate worker COVID-19 policy and will no longer require employees to get tested before entering the office. The company's measures during earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic included encouraging employees...
Mac mini with M2 review: More power for less money
The second Apple SiliconMac mini has arrived two years after the line first migrated, and with the M2 processor, it remains the best computer for switchers, and for the computer as appliance crowd. The...
New Mac Pro may not support PCI-E GPUs
The forthcomingMac Pro is reportedly unlikely to add support for GPU PCI-E cards, as well as not allowing user-upgradeable RAM. Apple Silicon Macs have lacked support for external GPUs from the start. Now it...
Two women saved in Canada thanks to Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite
Two women were recently stranded in British Columbia and were successfully rescued thanks to Apple's Emergency SOS — and it may have been the first such rescue in the area. On newer Apple...
Best wireless keyboards for Mac in 2023
Choosing the right keyboard is vital for a productive workflow, and we have tested quite a few here at AppleInsider. These are our top picks for the best wireless keyboards forMac users. A keyboard...
Daily Deals Jan. 27: $200 off 2023 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 6 from $190-$200, up to 36% off Sony TVs & more
Some of the hottest deals we spotted today include $200 off a 2023 16" MacBook Pro, 60% off an Apple leather sleeve for MacBook Pro, 37% off an Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, and 29% off a Bose TV soundbar.
Native WhatsApp software coming to Mac thanks to Catalyst
WhatsApp — owned by Meta — currently offers a web-based Electron app for Mac users alongside its web app through browsers. The new app has been in a closed beta for a few months, but now anyone can download the 85.1MB file onmacOS Big Sur or later on the WhatsApp website.
iPhone Christmas sales hit by 15% over production problems & weak demand
The latest smartphone sales estimates from analyst firm IDC says the December 2022 quarter saw the largest-ever decline, with Apple selling around 12 million fewer iPhones than in same period in 2021. UBS recently...
