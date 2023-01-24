ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Police officer taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Wellesley

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A police officer was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Wellesley on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Grove and Benvenue streets found a Wellesley police cruiser that had crashed with a black BMW SUV and a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Video from the scene showed detectives photographing the wreckage as firefighters tended to those involved in the crash. The area was roped off with yellow police tape.

The officer is expected to be OK. The other drivers involved in the crash were not transported from the scene.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

