Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
Day 2 of Snowfest, sculptures taking shape
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Day two of Frankenmuth’s Snowfest is underway and things are starting to take shape. Due to higher than normal temperatures, officials had to make some changes and cancel the world-class ice sculpting event, but that’s not stopping competitors for other competitions from grabbing the ice picks and making some stunning creations.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27
Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
High school snow carvers gear up for judging
FRANKEMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The judging for the high school snow carving contest started on Friday afternoon, and TV5′s Elisse Ramey said it’s a fierce competition. Some of these high school students have been doing this for a while, and others have just started. Ramey talked to a couple of the teams.
Saginaw Spirit's Shocks and Saves Hockey Game
John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton. These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment...
Michigan State players making deals in fall tunnel incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed in exchange for community service and other conditions, lawyers said Friday. “It’s going to happen outside of court," said...
Doctor Robert Wolf Discusses His Book for Holocaust Remembrance Day
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. TV5 News Update: Thursday...
GM awards $100K to Northwood for automotive camp
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors awarded $100,000 to Northwood University for an automotive camp for high school seniors. “Full Tank Automotive Camp will help students explore careers throughout the automotive industry, including design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing, service and aftermarket,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs the automotive marketing/management program at Northwood University.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Anonymous person donates $1M to help construct new YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An anonymous person donated $1 million to help construct a new facility for the YMCA of Greater Flint. The new facility, which is part of the Harrison Street Commons project, will be built in downtown Flint. “On behalf of all the residents of our community who...
Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address. One of the big topics she discussed is her plan...
Zehnder’s Snowfest shaping up to be winter wonderland for ice carvers
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather has created a nice ambiance for The 32nd Annual Snowfest debut and TV5′s James Felton reported that there was a lot going on outside by way of events. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the ice carving exhibition was well underway. One...
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
