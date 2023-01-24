ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Day 2 of Snowfest, sculptures taking shape

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Day two of Frankenmuth’s Snowfest is underway and things are starting to take shape. Due to higher than normal temperatures, officials had to make some changes and cancel the world-class ice sculpting event, but that’s not stopping competitors for other competitions from grabbing the ice picks and making some stunning creations.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27

Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

High school snow carvers gear up for judging

FRANKEMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The judging for the high school snow carving contest started on Friday afternoon, and TV5′s Elisse Ramey said it’s a fierce competition. Some of these high school students have been doing this for a while, and others have just started. Ramey talked to a couple of the teams.
KINGSTON, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Spirit's Shocks and Saves Hockey Game

John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton. These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Michigan State players making deals in fall tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed in exchange for community service and other conditions, lawyers said Friday. “It’s going to happen outside of court," said...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Doctor Robert Wolf Discusses His Book for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. TV5 News Update: Thursday...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

GM awards $100K to Northwood for automotive camp

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors awarded $100,000 to Northwood University for an automotive camp for high school seniors. “Full Tank Automotive Camp will help students explore careers throughout the automotive industry, including design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing, service and aftermarket,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs the automotive marketing/management program at Northwood University.
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Anonymous person donates $1M to help construct new YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An anonymous person donated $1 million to help construct a new facility for the YMCA of Greater Flint. The new facility, which is part of the Harrison Street Commons project, will be built in downtown Flint. “On behalf of all the residents of our community who...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address. One of the big topics she discussed is her plan...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy