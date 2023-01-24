Read full article on original website
westportjournal.com
Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk
WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner’s failure to comply with a town order “to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk” sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
zip06.com
Sale of Undeveloped Town-Owned Land Approved
At a meeting on Jan. 18, the Clinton Town Council unanimously voted to approve the sale of an undeveloped plot of town-owned land on Killingworth Turnpike for $7,500. In August 2022, Town Manager Karl Kilduff announced that an interested party had contacted the town about potentially purchasing the land at 36 R Killingworth Turnpike.
zip06.com
Grant to Benefit Land Trust Improvement Project
Chester Land Trust (CLT) is the recipient of a $12,000 competitive grant award from the Community Foundation of Middlesex County (CFMC) Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, Other Animals and Nature. Funds will be used to protect and further develop the rich natural habitat for birds and other wildlife in areas surrounding Chester Creek from destruction due to Japanese knotweed and other invasive plants.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
zip06.com
Westbrook Approves Retail Marijuana Application
Retail cannabis is coming to Westbrook’s Boston Post Road following a yes vote by the Zoning Commission at its Jan. 23 meeting. Despite vocal objections from some members of the public, the Zoning Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail cannabis store at 755 Boston Post Road with several conditions.
zip06.com
Freedom of Information Workshop at the Library
Hagaman Memorial Library will host a Freedom of Information Act workshop offered by Tom Hennick, public education officer at the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission. The workshop will take place at the library, 227 East Main Street, East Haven, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. Connecticut’s Freedom of Information...
Meek: ‘This needs to stop’
NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council’s sole Republican member said he will not vote to approve any more City spending until “this City figures out how to conduct public business in public.”. Bryan Meek’s announcement Tuesday came two weeks after he and NancyOnNorwalk arrived at the Council...
AG Tong backs CT Port Authority deal with State Pier manager
The SCSB has been looking into the deals between CPA and its various partners since 2021, when a public complaint triggered a formal inquiry. The post AG Tong backs CT Port Authority deal with State Pier manager appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Contain Large Diesel Fuel Spill on Route 2 in Glastonbury
Crews spent hours cleaning up a large diesel fuel spill on route 2 in Glastonbury Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the right lane of Route 2 East was closed between exits 9 and 10, but has since reopened. Environmental Services, Inc., which is a privately held environmental...
ctexaminer.com
That Project at 16 Neck Road? It’s a Subdivision, So the Rules are Different
OLD LYME — Keystone Capital Corporation has proceeded with construction of a nine-lot subdivision at 16 Neck Road after receiving approval from the Planning Commission on Sept. 29. The 12.30-acre parcel was the site of a proposed 8-30g affordable housing development that was approved, but never built, after packed,...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?
WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
high-profile.com
O&G Industries’ Evolution from Materials Supplier and Road Builder to a Nationally Regarded Construction Firm
Submitted by O&G Industries, Inc. Established in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc., located in Torrington, Conn., has seen tremendous growth and evolution from its early years as a supplier of construction materials and road builder to a nationally recognized industry leader in building construction, heavy civil, construction materials, and mason products.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills
Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
zip06.com
North Branford Rotary Honors Students of the Month
The North Branford Rotary Club has recently restarted their “Student of the Month” recognition dinners at Nataz in North Branford. Students and their families are invited to attend the dinner meetings hosted by the Rotary. North Branford High School (NBHS) departments nominate students for this special recognition event.
I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after oil tanker rolls over
An overturned oil tanker crash and subsequent fluid spill closed Interstate 91 North in Wallingford.
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
