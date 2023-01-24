ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Related
westportjournal.com

Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk

WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner’s failure to comply with a town order “to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk” sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
WESTPORT, CT
zip06.com

Sale of Undeveloped Town-Owned Land Approved

At a meeting on Jan. 18, the Clinton Town Council unanimously voted to approve the sale of an undeveloped plot of town-owned land on Killingworth Turnpike for $7,500. In August 2022, Town Manager Karl Kilduff announced that an interested party had contacted the town about potentially purchasing the land at 36 R Killingworth Turnpike.
zip06.com

Grant to Benefit Land Trust Improvement Project

Chester Land Trust (CLT) is the recipient of a $12,000 competitive grant award from the Community Foundation of Middlesex County (CFMC) Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, Other Animals and Nature. Funds will be used to protect and further develop the rich natural habitat for birds and other wildlife in areas surrounding Chester Creek from destruction due to Japanese knotweed and other invasive plants.
CHESTER, CT
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Westbrook Approves Retail Marijuana Application

Retail cannabis is coming to Westbrook’s Boston Post Road following a yes vote by the Zoning Commission at its Jan. 23 meeting. Despite vocal objections from some members of the public, the Zoning Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail cannabis store at 755 Boston Post Road with several conditions.
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Freedom of Information Workshop at the Library

Hagaman Memorial Library will host a Freedom of Information Act workshop offered by Tom Hennick, public education officer at the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission. The workshop will take place at the library, 227 East Main Street, East Haven, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. Connecticut’s Freedom of Information...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Meek: ‘This needs to stop’

NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council’s sole Republican member said he will not vote to approve any more City spending until “this City figures out how to conduct public business in public.”. Bryan Meek’s announcement Tuesday came two weeks after he and NancyOnNorwalk arrived at the Council...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Contain Large Diesel Fuel Spill on Route 2 in Glastonbury

Crews spent hours cleaning up a large diesel fuel spill on route 2 in Glastonbury Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the right lane of Route 2 East was closed between exits 9 and 10, but has since reopened. Environmental Services, Inc., which is a privately held environmental...
GLASTONBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

That Project at 16 Neck Road? It’s a Subdivision, So the Rules are Different

OLD LYME — Keystone Capital Corporation has proceeded with construction of a nine-lot subdivision at 16 Neck Road after receiving approval from the Planning Commission on Sept. 29. The 12.30-acre parcel was the site of a proposed 8-30g affordable housing development that was approved, but never built, after packed,...
OLD LYME, CT
FOX 61

Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?

WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
WATERBURY, CT
high-profile.com

O&G Industries’ Evolution from Materials Supplier and Road Builder to a Nationally Regarded Construction Firm

Submitted by O&G Industries, Inc. Established in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc., located in Torrington, Conn., has seen tremendous growth and evolution from its early years as a supplier of construction materials and road builder to a nationally recognized industry leader in building construction, heavy civil, construction materials, and mason products.
TORRINGTON, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills

Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Rotary Honors Students of the Month

The North Branford Rotary Club has recently restarted their “Student of the Month” recognition dinners at Nataz in North Branford. Students and their families are invited to attend the dinner meetings hosted by the Rotary. North Branford High School (NBHS) departments nominate students for this special recognition event.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE

