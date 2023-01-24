Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone
When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leak Suggests Updated Front-Facing Camera Sensors And 4K Resolution
Though the Galaxy S23 launch is only days away, leaks keep pouring in. The latest suggests the S23 Ultra model may get some key camera changes.
Best deals at Walmart this week
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone
There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
