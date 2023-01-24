Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Teen in Need of Diabetic Alert Dog
GREEN RIVER — Green River teenager Elena Barrera was 13 when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and combined with a lifelong hearing impairment, this provided a unique challenge to overcome. Barrera, who is now a senior at Green River High School, has connected with Duty Dogs out...
sweetwaternow.com
David S. Petrie (May 21, 1937 – January 26, 2023)
David S. Petrie, 85, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Petrie died following a lengthy illness. He was born May 21, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of...
sweetwaternow.com
RS, GR Communities Bleed for High School Blood Drive
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River High School (GRHS) and Rock Springs High School (RSHS) are battling it out in a friendly school rivalry this week while also contributing to a good cause by participating in the 15th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge. Every year the schools and communities...
sweetwaternow.com
Diana Marie Coleman (July 11, 1959 – January 22, 2023)
Diana Marie Coleman, 63, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on July 11, 1959 at the West Valley Community Hospital in Encino, California, the daughter of Homer Ross and Margaret Alton Wolfer. Diana graduated from Kennedy High School with the...
sweetwaternow.com
Angel Louise Quigley (December 31, 1995 – January 24, 2023)
Angel Louise Quigley, 27, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. She was born December 31, 1995 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Randy Quigley and Lora Tenorio. She attended schools in Wyoming. Angel enjoyed, spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews; listening...
sweetwaternow.com
Loretta L. Germer (September 26, 1940 – January 25, 2023)
Loretta L. Germer, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming September 26, 1940; the daughter of Thomas Henry Clark and Emma Lucille Jenkins.
sweetwaternow.com
Thomas Angelo Andersen (December 8, 1969 – January 20, 2023)
Thomas Angelo Andersen, 53, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of California. Mr. Andersen was born on December 8, 1969 in Bellflower, California; the son of George Lionel Andersen and...
sweetwaternow.com
Three Western Wyoming Community College Student Receive Grants
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County, formerly known as Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC, awarded three grants to students who will be attending Western Wyoming Community College this semester. Students receiving the $250 grants are Skylee Gomez, Madison Wilson, and Jerra Lester.
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Community Resilience Conversation to Take Place in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The UW Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program is hosting a series of Wyoming Community Resilience Conversations, and coming to Rock Springs on February 8. The group wants to hear from Sweetwater County residents and their stories. These conversations are meant to engage community members in discussions of opportunities and barriers in education, employment, and community resilience. The conversations are built upon pictures, and accompanying narratives, that the UW Profiles in Wyoming Resilience Project received from a broad range of citizen and stakeholder voices from across Wyoming.
sweetwaternow.com
Frank “Jerry” Hernandez (June 28, 1952 – January 25, 2023)
Frank “Jerry” Hernandez, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. He was a resident of Reliance for the past 48 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born June 28, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 26 – January 27, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Bundle Up for the 2023 Frostbite 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run
Green River’s Expedition Island, home to the historic Powell Expedition and a National Historic Landmark, will be the starting and finish location of our run on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Snowflakes fly and frosty temperatures blanket Wyoming, but in the midst of it all, the pristine Green River creates...
sweetwaternow.com
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
sweetwaternow.com
WYDOT and WHP Expect Extended I-80 Closure
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are expecting an extended closure of over 14 hours for Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in both directions due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility. Maintenance crews are reporting visibility of less than...
sweetwaternow.com
Crash near Rock Springs Claims Life of Illinois Man
GREEN RIVER — One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 at milepost 96.2 near Rock Springs Tuesday night, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary report. The fatal crash occurred Tuesday, January 24 at around 7:44 p.m. between a...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm, Bitter Cold Temperatures on the Way
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While today may seem warmer than it has been in the past week, Sweetwater County residents should be prepared for below zero temperatures and snow moving into the area. According to the United States National Weather Service (NWS), Sweetwater County residents can expect 3 to 6...
sweetwaternow.com
Family of 5 Escapes from House Fire in Clearview Acres
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A family of five escaped uninjured when their house erupted into flames Friday morning. At around 9:30 a.m., two engines from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and three engines from Rock Springs Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Street in the Clearview Acres neighborhood, west of Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries. Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He...
county17.com
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
Comments / 1