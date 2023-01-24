MORGANTOWN — Nineteen Preston County residents graduated in Fall 2022 from West Virginia University. They were:. Brooklyn Bolyard, Agricultural and Extension Education; Brenda Bonnett, of Arthurdale, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Megan Bryant, Bruceton Mills, Nurse Anesthesia; Celeste DeRiggi, Kingwood, Biochemistry, Spanish; Larissa DeWitt, Bruceton Mills, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Knotts, Kingwood, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jenna Lenhart, Albright, Human Performance and Health; Emma Livengood, Albright, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO