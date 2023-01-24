ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Police Roundup 7 People Suspected Of Organizing, Promoting Sideshows

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday arrested seven people suspected of promoting and organizing illegal sideshows, the department said. According to police, the department's Property Crime Team has been focusing for two years on illegal sideshows -- dangerous impromptu gatherings of cars in intersections driven recklessly, perform tricky maneuvers, clog traffic and take up police time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Monterey Park's Asian diaspora adopts new rite: Mourning after gun violence

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - At makeshift memorials, bowls of oranges and incense sticks waft sweet smells into the air, assuring the soul's smooth journey into the next life in accordance with Buddhist tradition. Mourners gather for prayer meetings at local churches, seeking peace and consolation. One victim's family asked for rosaries and Masses in their honor.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Tracy, police said. At 1:13 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Police said a man was found at the scene but he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police...
TRACY, CA
Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty To Gun Offenses

A member of the Vallejo chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a gun with an altered serial number and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, federal prosecutors said. The guilty plea from 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was issued in a federal courtroom in...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa arrested a suspect in a stabbing reported Tuesday night outside a grocery store. Police arrested Kimberlei Bernard, 44, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an investigation of a stabbing reported at 11:46 p.m. at a Safeway in the 1700 block of Marlow Road, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SANTA ROSA, CA

