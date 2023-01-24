ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2023 NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Weigh-In Observations

By Ric Serritella
 3 days ago

NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella checks in from Pasadena with observations from the 11th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl!

The 11 th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl kicks off this Saturday, January 28, at 6:00 pm eastern time on NFL Network. Here’s an early look at some players who garnered attention during live weigh-ins.

The NFLPA Bowl is the only major all-star that still conducts in-person weigh-ins where NFL scouts are allowed to observe players. Here are some things we saw:

TEAM AMERICAN

Weigh-In Winner – Offense:

TE Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman | Height: 6056 | Weight: 260 | Hand: 0914 | Arm: 3434 | Wingspan: 8138

This will be somewhat of a coming-out party for the big-bodied pass-catcher who is full of upside potential. These are solid numbers for Averett, a red-zone mismatch who began his career at Louisville.

Weigh-In Winner – Defense:

DE Deslin Alexandre, Pittsburgh | Height: 6033 | Weight: 267 | Hand: 0958 | Arm: 3378 | Wingspan: 8238

A late bloomer, Deslin has seen his weight fluctuate during his time at Pitt between 235 pounds – 285 pounds. The rocked-up pass-rusher can also set the edge against the run.

Biggest Player:

OT Ryan Swoboda, Central Florida | Height: 6092 | Weight: 319 | Hand: 0934 | Arm: 3434 | Wingspan: 8458

The mammoth Swoboda presents an imposing figure and he showed why during weigh-ins, measuring in at an astounding 6-foot-9! The tallest player in attendance brings P5 pedigree as a transfer from Virginia.

Smallest Player:

CB Quavian White, Georgia State | Height: 5083 | Weight: 187 | Hand: 0918 | Arm: 3100 | Wingspan: 7412

A five-year starter, White brings incredible instincts and ball-hawk skills, along with smooth feet. He plays much bigger than his size indicates and is also a weapon in the return game.

TEAM NATIONAL

Weigh-In Winner – Offense:

RB Owen Wright, Monmouth | Height: 5090 | Weight: 220 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3034 | Wingspan: 7400

One of the best-kept secrets in the 2023 Draft, Wright possesses a sturdy, durable frame and is a four-down player. This is a name you need to know, as he should be expected to rise throughout the process.

Weigh-In Winner – Defense:

LB Krishon Merriweather, Texas Tech | Height: 6000 | Weight: 235 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3278 | Wingspan: 7938

Hitting that 6-foot height mark was a nice way to get his week started. A pure tackle machine, Merriweather had three interceptions and two touchdowns this past season for the Red Raiders.

Biggest Player:

DT Calvin Avery, Illinois | Height: 6015 | Weight: 343 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3234 Wingspan: 8078

The heaviest player in attendance this week would be Avery, a run-stuffing space eater who can man the nose tackle position. Opposing offensive linemen expect to have their hands full during one-on-ones!

Smallest Player:

CB Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State | Height: 5095 | Weight: 185 | Hand: 0778 | Arm: 3078 | Wingspan: 7312

Don’t let the size fool you, Jones Jr. is physical, fast, instinctual and smart. The scrappy Mountaineers defender owns the savvy ability to bait quarterbacks, in addition to being a special teams dynamo.

*For over two decades, NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella has been bringing you the names you need to know! Follow him @ricserritella for more scouting insight and analysis!

