ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC converts cruise terminal into migrant shelter

By By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEwU5_0kPX8CT000

(The Center Square) — New York City is converting a cruise ship terminal into a temporary shelter to help manage a massive influx of asylum seekers arriving in the city.

Mayor Eric Adams said the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will be turned into a shelter to provide room, food and other services for 1,000 single men until the cruise season gets back underway in the spring. He said the city's other humanitarian relief center at the Watson Hotel will transition to serving migrants with children.

Adams said the city has reached a "breaking point," and has requested financial assistance from the state and federal governments to deal with the influx of migrants.

“We continue to surpass both our moral and legal obligations and meet the needs of people arriving in New York, but as the number of asylum seekers continues to grow, we are in serious need of support from both our state and federal governments," Adams said in a statement.

More than 41,000 migrants have traveled to New York City in the past year, which Adams said is affecting the city's ability to provide basic services.

New York has set up several temporary "Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief" centers, which currently house nearly 28,000 asylum-seekers. The city is using more than 70 hotels to accommodate the new arrivals.

Last week, Adams submitted an emergency mutual aid request to the state government for an additional 500 beds, but suggested more help will be needed.

Adams called for a "national response" to the "asylum seeker crisis" in a speech to the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., including more congressional funding, expedited 'right to work' options for asylum seekers, and legislation that "provides a clear pathway to residency or citizenship for those who enter this country legally."

"Every attempt to deal with immigration on a national level through legislation has been sabotaged, mostly by right-wing opposition, and cities are bearing the brunt of this failure, which is why I ask all of you here today to join me and say: We must come together as Americans to solve an American problem," Adams said in his remarks.

A massive influx of migrant arrivals over the past year and a half has fueled a humanitarian crisis that's putting a strain on government resources and creating friction between southern border states and the Biden administration.

The U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border nearly 1.8 million times in 2021, breaking previous records, according to the agency. Many of those people were expelled under Title 42, a federal public health order that has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But hundreds of thousands more migrants have been allowed to seek asylum and other protections in the United States, according to immigration officials.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans, have sent migrants by bus and airplane to northern, Democratic-run cities such as New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., that limit their cooperation with federal immigration crackdowns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams says flood of fentanyl into NYC will ‘destroy generations’

The flood of fentanyl into New York City “will destroy generations” to come if it isn’t stopped, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, sounding the alarm about the deadly synthetic opioid. “Do you remember what heroin did to our city and country? Do you remember what crack cocaine did to our city and country? That’s what fentanyl is about to do right now,” Adams said as part of a startling warning during his State of the City speech. “This is a major crisis that we are sleeping on. Fentanyl is destroying our cities across America. We have to fight back and stop,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney who helped firebomb NYPD car during BLM protests sentenced to prison

BROOKLYN — In a dramatic hearing on Thursday, a federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced a corporate attorney who firebombed a police car during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests to a year in jail, arguing that his prestigious education — boarding school, Princeton, a law degree from New York University — should have rendered him a peacekeeper, not an instigator.
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

COVID Robbed Thousands of NYC Children of Parents. The Kids Need Help.

This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?

Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

NYC opening sixth emergency shelter in Midtown to deal with migrant crush

City officials plan to open yet another emergency shelter at a Midtown hotel to provide housing for migrants arriving from the southern border, according to a notice given Tuesday to local lawmakers. The new facility is the sixth emergency shelter opened by City Hall specifically to help provide housing and social services for arriving migrants and is set to open “this week,” the notice says. Mayor Eric Adams has said that housing and providing services to incoming migrants may cost the Big Apple as much as $2 billion — and demanded the federal government pick up the tab and Gov. Kathy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC pol wants Nazi allies removed from Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said the city must remove the names of Nazi collaborators Henri Philippe Pétain and Pierre Laval from the Canyon of Heroes — almost 100 years after they were honored with a ticker-tape parade. “There are difficult calls here on the Canyon of Heroes and the question of reconsidering modern monuments in general, but all of us should agree that Nazi collaborators are simply beyond the pale,” Levine, who is Jewish, told The Post. Pétain and Laval fell into international disgrace after they collaborated with the Third Reich in sending thousands of Jews to their deaths while respectively...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
electrek.co

New York City will replace its largest fossil fuel plant with wind power, in a US first

New York City’s largest fossil-fuel plant, which powers 20% of the city, will be replaced with offshore wind power. Ravenswood Generating Station is the New York City fossil fuel plant that will become an offshore wind hub. It’s a 2,480-megawatt (MW) power plant in Long Island City, Queens, across from Roosevelt Island, and it’s the Big Apple’s largest power plant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Government Technology

New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs

(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy