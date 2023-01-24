Read full article on original website
Brian Wagner
3d ago
They don't even bother to enforce the current restrictions, so this really means nothing at all.
Oxford student, business owner and retiree respond to Whitmer State of the State
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan License Plates too Naughty for the Road
03BUTT, 0GIVEN, and OHMYGOD are just some of the 20,000-plus words the Michigan Department of State won’t allow. According to MLive.com, these words are just too crude, political, or dirty for Michigan license plates. Some are pretty obvious why they were rejected and I won’t retype them, but you...
WZZM 13
Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest. Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from...
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
Is It Illegal to Run a Yellow Traffic Light in Michigan?
Let's face it, we're all really busy. We burn the candle at both ends and rarely have time to sleep. We're on the go and sometimes that means that we blow thru yellow signals at stoplights. A lot of people think that if it's yellow that you can push that...
WILX-TV
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan turns 186 years old today - here's how it became a state
(FOX 2) - It's Michigan's birthday today. More than 186 years ago on Jan. 26, Michigan was admitted into the union as the country's 26th country. It's path to statehood involved a small skirmish with the state of Ohio as well as the acquisition of land to the north. It...
How do Republicans feel about Whitmer’s State of the State?
It's the first time in 40 years that Michigan has a Democratic governor at the podium and a Democratically controlled House and Senate.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
fox2detroit.com
DNR map shows largest-ever fish catches in Michigan
(FOX 2) - Michigan fishermen have a new toy to play with - as well as a new way of finding the best places to cast their line. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released an interactive map of each location a record-size fish was caught. Trophy icons around the map indicate each place the largest fish of each species native to Michigan was caught.
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
wgvunews.org
Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all
Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
Washington Examiner
Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights
Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
9&10 News
‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address
The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
