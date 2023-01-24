ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Brian Wagner
3d ago

They don't even bother to enforce the current restrictions, so this really means nothing at all.

9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan License Plates too Naughty for the Road

03BUTT, 0GIVEN, and OHMYGOD are just some of the 20,000-plus words the Michigan Department of State won’t allow. According to MLive.com, these words are just too crude, political, or dirty for Michigan license plates. Some are pretty obvious why they were rejected and I won’t retype them, but you...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest. Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

DNR map shows largest-ever fish catches in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Michigan fishermen have a new toy to play with - as well as a new way of finding the best places to cast their line. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released an interactive map of each location a record-size fish was caught. Trophy icons around the map indicate each place the largest fish of each species native to Michigan was caught.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all

Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
WYOMING, MI
Washington Examiner

Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights

Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address

The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
