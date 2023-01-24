Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese
Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
obxtoday.com
Irma Scarborough Forbes
Irma Scarborough Forbes, 69, of Wanchese, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Irma was born on March 21, 1953, to Marvin Edward Scarborough of Wanchese, and Nora Meekins Scarborough, previously of Hatteras, NC. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom she is survived by— Marvin Stanley Scarborough of Skyco, NC, Robert Edward Scarborough of Frisco, NC, Elaina Scarborough Davis of Wanchese, NC, and George Thomas Scarborough of Wanchese, NC.
obxtoday.com
Northeast North Carolina Employer Resource Summit 2023 set for February 9
The Northeast North Carolina Employer Resource Summit 2023 will be held on February 9, 2023, at the K.E. White Graduate Center in Elizabeth City. Employers can register to attend this event to connect with members of the Community Partnership. The partnership includes College of The Albemarle, United States Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center, Albemarle Commission, Apprenticeship NC, Elizabeth City State University, NC Career and Technical Education, NC Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC), NC Works and the Northeast NC Career Pathways.
outerbanksvoice.com
Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
obxtoday.com
Late Christmas gift brings Dare County woman a $150,000 prize
For Laura Miller of Avon, a scratch-off stocking stuffer sparked a joyous celebration after it became a $150,000 Christmas present. “It was given to me in my Christmas stocking by my boyfriend,” Miller said. “We had to do it late since I was out of town.”. Miller, 35,...
obxtoday.com
6 blood drives scheduled across the Outer Banks during February
According to a statement from the American Red Cross, January is a challenging month with the end of the holidays and the start of a new year. During the month, however, 101 generous donors potentially saved 297 lives. There were 15 first time donors and most said it was the...
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Just Girls: “Mom Prom”
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Mom Prom is coming up to benefit Just Girls. It’s sponsored by and will be held at Seven Sounds Brewing Company in Elizabeth city. The ladies night and charity fundraiser will help fund Just Girls of Elizabeth City’s mission to empower and inspire young girls across the area. The event will be held Saturday, January 28th from 6-11pm at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, 112 North Water Street in Elizabeth City. Tickets and event information can be found at ECMomProm.com. For more information on Just Girls and their programs, visit their website.
obxtoday.com
Daniel J. Beideman
Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Southampton County farmer receives 15-year service award
Southampton County cotton and peanut producer M. L. Everett Jr. of Capron was recognized Jan. 24 for 15 years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented an award to Everett at a Farm Bureau meeting in Richmond. As the organization’s...
Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk
What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
outerbanksvoice.com
With public input, OBX Visitors Bureau moves to create long-term tourism plan
With between 75-100 Outer Banks residents gathered at the Ramada Inn in Kill Devil Hills on the evening of Jan. 24, the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau (OBVB) continued the process of collecting community input for a 20-year plan for Dare County Tourism. A similar meeting was held earlier in the day at Fessenden Center on Hatteras Island.
WAVY News 10
Weddings altered: Dozens of couples out thousands after Chesapeake venue woes
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Limitless Events in Greenbrier reportedly booked its venue to more than 30 people throughout 2023. Now, the fate of weddings, anniversary celebrations and charity events is up in the air. Limitless Events, owned by Ron and Kelly Scott, has rented 625 Independence Pkwy. in Chesapeake...
outerbanksvoice.com
Our number one priority is workforce housing
In wide-ranging State of the County, Woodard criticizes “naysayers” battling local housing projects. In a roughly one-hour State of the County presentation, Dare County Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard alternated between exhortations and congratulations. But he seemed at his most passionate when talking about the county’s frustrating quest to generate several hundred units of essential and workforce housing.
obxtoday.com
Online bird identification workshop to be held March 3
The Dare County Library will host an online bird identification workshop led by biological science technician Amy Thompson on Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to noon. This interactive bird identification program will focus on key characteristics, such as overall profiles, foraging behaviors, and habitat, which can aid birders on all levels to identify a species quickly and confidently.
outerbanksvoice.com
Juvenile sei whale euthanized in Kitty Hawk
1/26/23: The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island reports that a juvenile sei whale that was discovered on the shore in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, Jan. 26 had to be euthanized. On Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., a report was received of a live sei whale in Kitty Hawk, NC. The whale was 678 cm in length (about 22 ft). It’s a small juvenile whale, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle. Partners in the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to assess and ultimately euthanize the whale.
obxtoday.com
Wolfinger-Jones family fund established at Outer Banks Community Foundation
A new donor-advised fund has been established at the Outer Banks Community Foundation by Nags Head residents Tony and Tracy Jones. Grants will be awarded from the new Wolfinger-Jones Family Fund for causes the Joneses are passionate about. Tony and Tracy come to the Outer Banks from northern Virginia and are intent on continuing their tradition of philanthropy and volunteerism here.
WAVY News 10
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
