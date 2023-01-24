ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matteson, IL

WGN News

Jeremy Fears Jr. eyes state title before McDonald’s All-American Game

JOLIET, Ill. – Jeremy Fears Jr.’s star shines brightly. The Joliet West senior is the highest ranked high school basketball player in the state and top-20 in the country. He is also the only boy from Illinois selected to play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game.  “I definitely watched a lot of McDonald’s All-American Games, […]
JOLIET, IL
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program

Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
evanstonroundtable.com

Born into Evanston basketball, Zuri Ransom is now a star of it

Back when Zuri Ransom was a third grader, at the end of her school day she would make her way to Evanston Township High School. In those days she’d yet to become known as “Zuri” at Beardsley Gym – instead, the 9-year-old was just “Little Ransom.”
EVANSTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

AP- Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings 1/25/2023

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Giving honor to two men and a city

WILLIAMS IS JOINED by videographer and friend Greg Gray following the IUN performance. Let me talk about my city, and then tell you about two brothers that merit attention; two Black men of honor. There are certain times during the career of a journalist, an artist, an educator, an activist...
GARY, IN
evanstonian.net

Evanston’s Best Mexican Food

It is a testament to the quality of Mexican cuisine that it can survive and thrive in Evanston, Illinois, about two thousand miles away from its point of origin. It’s the most popular food in Illinois, and Evanston plays no small part in making that happen. There are so many great options, from Tomate Fresh Kitchen to Comida, it was difficult to choose only the three best from the city. As voted by the students, here are the top three Mexican restaurants in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position

Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
HINCKLEY, IL
