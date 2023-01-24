Read full article on original website
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
Famed Television Star Running For Congress
There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:14 p.m. EST
Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps. SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, is using dating apps to try to find people to help him avoid the police or find new victims. Benjamin Obadiah Foster is the subject of an intensive search by police after a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death in Grants Pass, Oregon, on Tuesday. On Thursday night, police, sheriff’s deputies, a state patrol SWAT team and federal agents raided a property in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, but Foster managed to escape.
US News and World Report
Seven Shot Dead in Another Mass Shooting in California
(Reuters) -Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said. The shooting in Half Moon Bay,...
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US, report shows
A data report from Instacart shows that Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US.
Factbox: California rampage is the latest mass shooting in the United States
Jan 22 (Reuters) - A rampage at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park, California, that killed at least 10 people on Saturday was one of the most deadly mass shootings in the state's modern history.
Charles Payne rips California's proposed exit tax: You can check out any time, but your wallet can't leave
FOX Business host Charles Payne joins "Hannity" to react to California's shocking proposed wealth tax on residents leaving the state .
Five Chinese citizens were killed in Half Moon Bay shooting
BEIJING — Five Chinese citizens were among the victims in a shooting in the California town of Half Moon Bay, the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco said. The Half Moon Bay shooting on Monday, in which seven people died, was the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which a total of 18 people were killed.
kalkinemedia.com
Ten killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year party
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (Reuters) -A man fatally shot 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance hall during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration late on Saturday near Los Angeles before fleeing the scene, police said. The shooter, still at large 12 hours after the attack...
KHQ Right Now
Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols' beating
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video" of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged."
President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties
SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
California governor said he was meeting mass-shooting victims in the hospital when he was interrupted by news of another mass shooting
California is reeling after a man shot dead seven people in Half Moon Bay, just two days after a gunman killed 11 people at at Monterey Park.
americanmilitarynews.com
Vice President Harris to travel to Monterey Park in wake of mass shootings
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Monterey Park on Wednesday to honor the victims of one of the three mass shootings that have left her home state reeling this week. Harris will lay a wreath at a memorial in honor of the 11 people killed by a gunman at a dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night. She will meet with victims’ families and Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old worker who disarmed the gunman at a second dance club.
Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
KCRA.com
President Biden expands major disaster declaration for three more California counties after storms
President Joe Biden has expanded a federal disaster declaration to include three more California counties in the wake of devastating storms that battered the state and were linked to at least 20 deaths. The counties of Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara are the newest counties added to the...
