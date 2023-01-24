ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
The Independent

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:14 p.m. EST

Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps. SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, is using dating apps to try to find people to help him avoid the police or find new victims. Benjamin Obadiah Foster is the subject of an intensive search by police after a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death in Grants Pass, Oregon, on Tuesday. On Thursday night, police, sheriff’s deputies, a state patrol SWAT team and federal agents raided a property in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, but Foster managed to escape.
GRANTS PASS, OR
US News and World Report

Seven Shot Dead in Another Mass Shooting in California

(Reuters) -Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said. The shooting in Half Moon Bay,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC News

Five Chinese citizens were killed in Half Moon Bay shooting

BEIJING — Five Chinese citizens were among the victims in a shooting in the California town of Half Moon Bay, the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco said. The Half Moon Bay shooting on Monday, in which seven people died, was the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which a total of 18 people were killed.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KHQ Right Now

Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols' beating

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video" of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged."
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS LA

President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties

SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Vice President Harris to travel to Monterey Park in wake of mass shootings

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Monterey Park on Wednesday to honor the victims of one of the three mass shootings that have left her home state reeling this week. Harris will lay a wreath at a memorial in honor of the 11 people killed by a gunman at a dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night. She will meet with victims’ families and Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old worker who disarmed the gunman at a second dance club.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

