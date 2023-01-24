Read full article on original website
Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend
Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend." In the ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said Joe Burrow Was The Smartest Person In The Room At LSU
Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Burrrrrrow… Joey Big Brains?. Ok, I made the last one up, but according to Coach O, Joe Burrow was the smartest man in the room at LSU… and right there in that recruiting meeting, that’s when he knew Joe would be the quarterback to lead their team to the promised land.
bvmsports.com
Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa
Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
This Mac Jones Comment Reportedly Didn’t Sit Well With Patriots Brass
Remember when New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off his first offseason in the NFL, expressed his excitement about working with assistant Joe Judge as the two set out to “teach each other.”. If not, let the following serve as a quick reminder. “He has knowledge that...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get "all the way up" for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American...
Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job
The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason. Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.
Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage
The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years. An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
Attorneys For Steve Wilks, Brian Flores ‘Shocked’ By Panthers Coach Hire
The Panthers became the first team to knock down the head coaching dominoes when they hired Frank Reich on Thursday. The first quarterback in the team’s history is the sixth head coach in Carolina franchise history. Reich takes over after interim head coach Steve Wilks, who replaced former head coach Matt Rhule during the 2022-23 campaign.
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
The First Things First host is talking a big game about his Chiefs.
Bengals invest in weaponry for Joe Burrow in new 2023 NFL mock draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have sights on the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But mock draft season has hit full speed in earnest as the biggest names start dropping their opening efforts of the process. One notable mock draft had the Bengals taking a tight end near the...
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire, Fortson remain on IR. What Reid said of chances they’ll return
The Chiefs will continue evaluating Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jody Fortson in the coming days as both attempt to return from injured reserve.
