Salina, KS

Salina Post

Someone attempts to burgle west-central Salina business via attic

Surveillance video is being reviewed to determine who attempted to break into a west-central Salina business late Wednesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that someone attempted to break into The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Boulevard. The owner of The Arena told police on Thursday that an...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Loud explosion leads to arson investigation in west-central Salina

Police are investigating an arson case in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape

A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seek tips about identity theft case

On Jan. 18, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of an identity theft at Dillon’s, 1235 E. Cloud Street in Salina. The victim learned a check had been cashed at the business in her name without her knowledge. The investigation revealed the suspect had sold property...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Two runaways from Saint Francis arrested on multiple requested charges

Two runaway teens from Saint Francis Ministries were arrested on multiple requested charges Tuesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that on Sunday, just before midnight, someone tore a hole in a screen on the Mod D building at Saint Francis Ministries, 509 E. Elm Street, and accessed a window to enter the building. While inside, the person or persons stole keys to a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and then stole the minivan, which was valued at $16,000. Damage to the screen was estimated at $20.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina woman who allegedly attempted to steal lighter faces multiple charges

A Salina woman with multiple active warrants was arrested after she allegedly tried to steal a lighter from a dollar store on Monday. Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General, 2000 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a theft in progress. Once there, an officer located Kelli Shumaker, 38, of Salina, inside the store, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 27

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Austin, T-Vine Kelson; 33; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Driving while...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant

A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Arrest made in Salina homicide; victim ID'd

UPDATE 11:45 a.m. Monday: Following is the media release from the Salina Police Department concerning the arrest of Tyler Justeane Stanfield in the alleged murder of a 35-year-old Salina man. On January 22, 2023, pursuant to an investigation, the Salina Police Department developed probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield,...
SALINA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder

On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance. As...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police has requested the woman accused of killing a 35-year-old man, who has now been identified, face charges of first-degree murder and more. The Salina Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 23, following an investigation into a Sunday shooting, it found probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield, 30, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Laundry fire forces partial evacuation at Hutchinson care facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a care facility in Hutchinson early Thursday morning on the report of a fire. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Hutchinson Health and Rehab in the 2300 block of N. Severance. Firefighters found a laundry basket on fire in the laundry room of the facility. Residents […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
