Someone attempts to burgle west-central Salina business via attic
Surveillance video is being reviewed to determine who attempted to break into a west-central Salina business late Wednesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that someone attempted to break into The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Boulevard. The owner of The Arena told police on Thursday that an...
Loud explosion leads to arson investigation in west-central Salina
Police are investigating an arson case in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Crimestoppers seek tips about identity theft case
On Jan. 18, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of an identity theft at Dillon’s, 1235 E. Cloud Street in Salina. The victim learned a check had been cashed at the business in her name without her knowledge. The investigation revealed the suspect had sold property...
Two runaways from Saint Francis arrested on multiple requested charges
Two runaway teens from Saint Francis Ministries were arrested on multiple requested charges Tuesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that on Sunday, just before midnight, someone tore a hole in a screen on the Mod D building at Saint Francis Ministries, 509 E. Elm Street, and accessed a window to enter the building. While inside, the person or persons stole keys to a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and then stole the minivan, which was valued at $16,000. Damage to the screen was estimated at $20.
2 Hutchinson businesses robbed, 1 suspect arrested
Police in Hutchinson have arrested a 28-year-old man after robberies at two businesses.
Salina woman who allegedly attempted to steal lighter faces multiple charges
A Salina woman with multiple active warrants was arrested after she allegedly tried to steal a lighter from a dollar store on Monday. Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General, 2000 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a theft in progress. Once there, an officer located Kelli Shumaker, 38, of Salina, inside the store, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Austin, T-Vine Kelson; 33; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Driving while...
Engineers give city commission update on Salina Landfill, waste diversion and more
The City of Salina's sanitation department collects approximately 95,000 tons of waste annually. Where does all that garbage go? The Salina Municipal Landfill. James Teutsch, public works director for the City of Salina, said at the city commission study session this week that The City of Salina is working to be at "Zero Waste" by 2050.
Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant
A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
Salina woman charged in fatal shooting
A Salina woman is facing accusations of murder and other charges in the shooting death of Corey Riley, who police say was shot and killed on Jan. 22.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Salina homicide; victim ID'd
UPDATE 11:45 a.m. Monday: Following is the media release from the Salina Police Department concerning the arrest of Tyler Justeane Stanfield in the alleged murder of a 35-year-old Salina man. On January 22, 2023, pursuant to an investigation, the Salina Police Department developed probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield,...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder
On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance. As...
Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
WIBW
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police has requested the woman accused of killing a 35-year-old man, who has now been identified, face charges of first-degree murder and more. The Salina Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 23, following an investigation into a Sunday shooting, it found probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield, 30, of Salina.
WIBW
Salina Police investigate downtown homicide, person of interest in custody
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have a person of interest in custody after a man died following a downtown shooting now dubbed a homicide. The Salina Police Department says that on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, it received reports of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of S. 10th St.
Laundry fire forces partial evacuation at Hutchinson care facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a care facility in Hutchinson early Thursday morning on the report of a fire. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Hutchinson Health and Rehab in the 2300 block of N. Severance. Firefighters found a laundry basket on fire in the laundry room of the facility. Residents […]
Kansas teen arrested after his mother is found dead at Canton home, KBI says
He was arrested Monday night.
Salina police investigating after man, 35, dead after shooting on Sunday
The 35-year-old man was a resident of Salina, police say.
