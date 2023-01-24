Read full article on original website
Brossart drops opener in All “A” Classic
Bishop Brossart (12-8) was unable to overcome a dreadful start on Thursday in the first round of the All “A” state tournament in a 68-62 loss to Hazard (18-2). It was 18-1 before the Mustangs first field goal from Parker Mulberry came over six minutes into the game.
Holy Cross avenges loss to Owen County, heads to All “A” semis
Holy Cross girls basketball coach Ted Arlinghaus put last year’s score up on the white board in the pregame discussion prior to their All “A” state tournament quarterfinal contest with Owen County. He wanted his Holy Cross (19-5) team to remember how close they were in last...
Two high school basketball coaches on threshold of career milestones going into games on Friday
The stage is set for what could be an historic night in Northern Kentucky boys high school basketball on Friday. If St. Henry wins its home game against Bluegrass United, coach Dave Faust will set a new record for most career victories by a 9th Region boys basketball coach. He picked up his 460th win on Thursday and needs one more to surpass Kenney Shields, who has held the record for 35 years.
Craddock’s bounce beats Highlands at buzzer in OT
Alexis Craddock hadn’t scored all game. She missed a buzzer-beater in the JV game. But when the sophomore guard caught the ball on the wing with time winding down in overtime of Conner’s (13-6) varsity game with Highlands (15-7), she didn’t hesitate. Craddock took two dribbles, pulled...
CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime
Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
Tuesday NKY HS hoops round-up: Defensive stand preserves Conner win at Simon Kenton
Game-winning defensive stops may not receive as much recognition as game-winning shots in a basketball game’s final seconds. But games like this one proved they should. After a double overtime victory over Newport on Monday night, the Conner Cougars boys basketball team (14-6) hit the road to Independence to face the Simon Kenton Pioneers (14-7). Conner battled back from 14 down in the third quarter to take a 72-71 lead with 17.7 seconds left when senior point guard Landen Hamilton buried a three from the left corner.
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
'Who Dey Express' returns for a second year
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Kansas City is almost nine hours away, and that trip may not be the easiest or the cheapest to make. Many fans are making the trip on their own while some are getting some help from the 'Who Dey Express.' It's a unique way to get fans to Kansas City in style and on a budget.
Thomas More women remain No. 1, men drop to No. 22
The Thomas More University women’s basketball team is the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA women’s basketball for the sixth straight poll and eighth time in the last 10 polls. After surviving a 65-60 scare at Cumberland University (Tenn.), the Saints have rolled to a 76-42 win at University of Tennessee Southern, 79-51 win at home vs. Georgetown College, and an 83-64 win at No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
Settlement reached in wrongful death case of teen who died during soccer practice
In June 2020, St. Henry high school soccer player Matthew Mangine Jr. collapsed on the field and later died. The family has now reached a settlement with his former high school, the Diocese of Covington, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, where the school’s athletic trainer is employed. Prior to the...
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
8 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around Cincinnati
Cincinnati’s convenient location makes it a great jumping-off base to several amazing destinations. Here are some of the best day trips from Cincinnati. What are the best day trips to take around Cincinnati?. Some of the best day trips from Cincinnati include Columbus in Ohio, Red River Gorge in...
Rick Robinson’s 1968: Chapter 1
Rick Robinson is a local author who is writing a book based on life in Northern Kentucky in 1968 and what we can learn now. LINK will be publishing his book chapter by chapter in a recurring series here at linknky.com. This is chapter 1. The news stories of 1968...
Trucker after $1M Kentucky win: ‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’
KFC did in fact not have anything to do with this big win.
Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change
This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
