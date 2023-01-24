Sedgwick County officials said Wednesday they are looking at two intersections with high accident rates to see what safety improvements can be made. One intersection is at 21st Street North and 167th Street West. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Colonel Brian White said the intersection has had 50 accidents over the past ten years, including three fatal crashes that resulted in four deaths. County engineer Lynn Packer said a placard was installed below the stop signs at the intersection to inform motorists that cross traffic does not stop. Packer said a new study is underway and the county will be looking at short-term actions and long-term solutions to safety concerns.

