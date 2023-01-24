Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
South Wichita crash tied to chase, driver fatally injured
A driver has reportedly died from their injuries after a crash in south Wichita. This started as a chase tied to thefts, but police say they had called off the chase prior to the crash. The driver ended up losing control after side-swiping another car and rolling at Washington and Osie, just south of Harry. This happened around 8:30 this morning.
classiccountry1070.com
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
classiccountry1070.com
Charges filed in fatal September shooting in south Wichita
A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last fall at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Police said shots were fired during...
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Day activities planned statewide
Kansas celebrates its 162nd birthday on Sunday, January 29th, and a number of events have been scheduled across the state for Kansas Day. The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita scheduled an open house on Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house event features programs at the Center, including the Walk With Wildlife and Art on the Trail. There will also be Kansas trivia and information on volunteer opportunities.
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County looking at safety improvements for two intersections
Sedgwick County officials said Wednesday they are looking at two intersections with high accident rates to see what safety improvements can be made. One intersection is at 21st Street North and 167th Street West. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Colonel Brian White said the intersection has had 50 accidents over the past ten years, including three fatal crashes that resulted in four deaths. County engineer Lynn Packer said a placard was installed below the stop signs at the intersection to inform motorists that cross traffic does not stop. Packer said a new study is underway and the county will be looking at short-term actions and long-term solutions to safety concerns.
classiccountry1070.com
West Wichita care home robbed, medications stolen
An employee at a west Wichita care home was tied up during a robbery Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of S. Maize Court around 4:50 in the morning. An employee reported three people dressed in black scrubs knocked on the door to the care home, then forced their way inside. Two of the robbers tied the employee up, then all of them stole various medications from the care home.
classiccountry1070.com
VIDEO: Police Looking for Dec. 19th Robbery Suspect
Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County need your help tracking down a robbery suspect. that occurred on December 19th, 2022 in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. Authorities responded to the robbery around 9:10 a.m. on December 19th in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. An employee of...
classiccountry1070.com
NJCAA Soccer Championships to Return to Wichita
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has announced the 2023 and 2024 NJCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships will be held at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, KS. The tournaments will be played November 12-18, 2023, and November 17-23, 2024. Stryker Sports Complex consists...
