Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Watch New Bedford’s Landmark ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Come Down in Implosion
NEW BEDFORD — Three...two...one...liftoff! Or, more accurately, crashdown?. That's what New Bedford residents saw on the waterfront on Friday morning, as the city's landmark 'cigarette' smokestack came down in a scheduled implosion. Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a video of the well-known tower falling as part of the demolition of...
Heroux Pitches Second Option for New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Just over one week after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he had a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail, he hosted Massachusetts lawmakers for a tour of the 135-year-old jail and the facilities on the main campus in Dartmouth. The first Ash...
MBTA approves plans for New Bedford pedestrian bridge
New Bedford is one step closer to building a brand new pedestrian bridge over JFK Boulevard.
New Bedford Starbucks on Coggeshall Street Is Officially Open
New Bedford has every reason to celebrate as the Coggeshall Street Starbucks has officially opened its doors. On Jan. 27, at exactly 11 a.m., Starbucks opened for business for the first time. The popular coffee shop will remain open until 8 p.m. Starting on day two, it will open at 4:30 a.m.
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff Rounding Up Support For New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux plans to host state lawmakers and local politicians at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Friday as he tries to secure their buy-in for his proposal to close the much-maligned facility and move the people incarcerated there to a retrofitted building on the Bristol County House of Correction campus.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Mayor Mitchell, I dare you to spend one night in New Bedford’s Ash Street jail!”
“Mayor Mitchell: spend one night in the Ash Street Jail!. The recently printed comments of Mayor John Mitchell regarding the proposed closure of the New Bedford Ash Street jail and that “the proposal to close Ash Street may or may not ultimately make sense,” are puzzling and disappointing.
Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation
FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
New Bedford Waterfront Street Closures Planned for Friday Morning
There will be some temporary street closures in the area along New Bedford’s waterfront Friday morning, January 27. Route 18/JFK Boulevard and MacArthur Drive will have temporary closures in the vicinity of the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal, which is being constructed at the former Eversource site. The former...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
New Bedford Senator Montigny Secures Funding for Police Mental Health Program
This week, the new Healey-Driscoll administration announced a statewide grant program that was created by Massachusetts Senator Mark Montigny (D-New Bedford) that provides police officers across the Commonwealth with access to mental health services and peer support. Montigny worked with law enforcement officers Detective Rob Swartz and Officer Hank Turgeon...
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
capeandislands.org
New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why
As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department responds to structure fire on West Hill Road
“Yesterday morning ay 0824 hrs, the New Bedford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 123 West Hill Rd. This structure is a two-story, wood-frame structure with four living units. The fire originated in a first-floor apartment and charged the building with smoke. The fire which originated in a...
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
Would you pay a higher toll fee if it eased the traffic?
BOSTON — Lawmakers are revisiting the idea of congestion tolling on the roads. Drivers would pay higher tolls during the busiest times of day with the goal of getting people to adjust their driving times to help ease traffic. Sometimes traffic moves, but on many days it seems like...
Three SE Massachusetts Men Arrested in Connection to Massive Fraud Scheme
Three men from southeastern Massachusetts have been arrested along with four others in connection to a multi-million dollar federal COVID funding fraud scheme — with one South Easton man accused of buying a Rolls Royce and French bulldogs with the funds. The seven people allegedly involved in the multi-state...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces third planned Sobriety Checkpoint for January
A third January Sobriety Checkpoint has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to Colonel...
New Bedford Highway Drugged Driving Case Goes Ahead
NEW BEDFORD — The case against a man accused of crashing his car on the highway in New Bedford while on drugs will proceed, after a Jan. 20 decision from the state's supreme court. David Cordeiro, Jr. was charged with negligent driving, driving under the influence of narcotics, driving...
New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill
New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
