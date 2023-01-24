ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
1420 WBSM

Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation

FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
FALL RIVER, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
capeandislands.org

New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why

As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
BOURNE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to structure fire on West Hill Road

“Yesterday morning ay 0824 hrs, the New Bedford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 123 West Hill Rd. This structure is a two-story, wood-frame structure with four living units. The fire originated in a first-floor apartment and charged the building with smoke. The fire which originated in a...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Highway Drugged Driving Case Goes Ahead

NEW BEDFORD — The case against a man accused of crashing his car on the highway in New Bedford while on drugs will proceed, after a Jan. 20 decision from the state's supreme court. David Cordeiro, Jr. was charged with negligent driving, driving under the influence of narcotics, driving...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill

New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
