Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Related
alxnow.com
Alexandria minority business groups decry lawsuit over grant funding
(Updated 2:30 p.m.) The recently formed Alexandria Minority Business Association (AMBA) shared frustrations about a lawsuit putting a planned grant program on hold. The City of Alexandria approved a grant program aimed at benefiting Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) business owners. Applications were set to be released in the coming weeks, but a lawsuit has put those plans on hold.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
BIPOC grant program in Alexandria delayed after lawsuit claiming discrimination against white people
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The city of Alexandria is delaying the launch of a small business grant program geared towards people of color after being hit with a lawsuit. The grant was developed after many businesses struggled and are still recovering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said the hardships are particularly felt by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) owned businesses due to structural barriers and discriminatory financial lending practices.
alxnow.com
Notes: ACPS vendor accidentally leaks confidential student information
🌤 Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 42 and low of 33. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 52 and low of 33. Sunrise at 7:19 am and sunset at 5:25 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Earlier this week, Alexandria City...
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - Week of January 27, 2023
Fairfax County Police detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman for stealing a car on Jan. 15 with a 6-year-old girl in the back seat. Officers were in the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue in Annandale Jan. 18 on a separate investigation. They were approached by a victim, who had their SUV stolen around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. During the initial report, officers learned the victim left their 2012 Honda Pilot running, while they went inside a restaurant. The victim returned, and the SUV was missing.
Fairfax Teachers Union President Charged With Embezzling $400,000
Reagan Reese on January 26, 2023 The former president of a Virginia teachers union was arrested and charged with embezzlement from the organization on Monday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Ingrid Gant, former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA), was arrested after police conducted a six-month audit that showed she embezzled $410,782.10 from the union, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Gant was charged with four counts of embezzlement and allegedly used debit cards for unauthorized purchases and gave herself multiple bonuses. “AEA is pursuing all legal channels to recoup any lost funds and hold those The post Fairfax Teachers Union President Charged With Embezzling $400,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Arlington County Board gives green light to hearings on Missing Middle
(Updated at 8:20 p.m.) The Arlington County Board has taken the next step toward potentially allowing Missing Middle housing. This evening (Wednesday), during its third meeting on a request to advertise public hearings regarding the proposed zoning changes, the Board voted unanimously to kick off two months of public discussion on a proposed set of options and alternatives.
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County
The candidates will wait to make formal announcements until after Gov. Wes Moore confirms the appointment of Del. Alonzo Washington to a vacant Senate seat. The post Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County appeared first on Maryland Matters.
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
alxnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 21 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $191,000 while the most expensive was $905,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 100 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
fox5dc.com
Judge denies pre-trial motions for LCPS officials
Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and communications official Wayde Byard appeared in a Leesburg court Thursday afternoon for pre-trial motions. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in the courtroom in Leesburg.
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
fox5dc.com
Arlington officials want to turn empty office spaces into urban farms
ARLINGTON, Va. - Commercial real estate was hit hard by the pandemic, and as a result, empty office space is a problem many areas are still dealing with. In Arlington County, officials think businesses like urban farms may help the county grow revenue and plant new economic roots. Area 2...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Visit Alexandria unveils new city branding
Tourism bureau Visit Alexandria has debuted a new logo as part of an advertising campaign for the city. The logo features the city’s name in lower case, with the “a” in the middle filled in like a sunrise and sun-lit ripples emanating below it. It was unveiled this morning (Thursday) at a Visit Alexandria meeting.
alxnow.com
Notes: City leaders meet with Parker-Gray residents after shootings and armed robbery
☔ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 49 and low of 31. 🌤 Tomorrow: Clear throughout the day. High of 43 and low of 31. Sunrise at 7:20 am and sunset at 5:24 pm. 🚨 You need to know. (Updated at 11 a.m.) City...
alxnow.com
Notes: Neighboring Arlington embroiled in single-family zoning fight Alexandria has avoided… so far
☔ Today’s weather: Rain throughout the day. High of 54 and low of 38. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 50 and low of 36. Sunrise at 7:21 am and sunset at 5:22 pm. 🚨 You need to know. The big topic of conversation today...
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
Former President Of Education Association In VA Accused Of Embezzling $410K
The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been arrested for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the agency.Woodbridge resident Ingrid Gant, 54, is facing multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the AEA, where she was the …
Comments / 0