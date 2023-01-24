Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas woman sentenced for leaving young children with accused abuser
JAY, Okla. – Nicole Louise Henson, 27, of Fredonia, Kansas received a 10-year deferred sentence for leaving her children with a caretaker who allegedly abused one of them. Henson entered a guilty plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay on Thursday to one charge of felony child neglect.
fourstateshomepage.com
Galena carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit
GALENA, Kans. — A man who attempted to drive off with a woman’s vehicle at a Galena gas station was arrested after a lengthy foot pursuit, Cherokee County authorities said Thursday. The attempted carjacking happened around 7 AM when a woman pumping gas at the Galena Casey’s said...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Kansas school resource officer fined $1,500 in Miami Walmart shoplifting caper
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas school resource officer accused of stealing nearly $700 in merchandise from a Miami Walmart was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay restitution on Thursday. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, pleaded no contest to eight shoplifting citations in Miami Municipal Court. He was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers!
This month the Boys were out at the Joplin Humane Society as they were our GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers winners, brought to you by Coley’s Cookies! be sure to check out fourstateshomepage.com to enter for your chance to win next month’s opportunity!
fourstateshomepage.com
Building Bridges of Joplin
Adrienne Weston of Building Bridges interviews Gary about why he is so involved in this organization. If you are interested in volunteering visit buildingbridges4states.org.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg hospital now offering medical delivery service
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A crucial service is going to be available soon at one Pittsburg hospital. Ascension Via Christi Hospital is set to become a Dispensary of Hope site, which will enable the delivery of critical medicine and supplies from that location. Dispensary of Hope provides access to delivery...
fourstateshomepage.com
Liberty Utilities is offering a new home charging program for EVs
JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities displayed its new fully electric F-150 Lightning Pro today during Joplin’s Business Expo. Liberty currently has five fully electric vehicles. They are offering customers a home charging program that will help save them money. Officials say “with many customers making the change, we...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We look at some of your responses to our Facebook question asking “What’s the worst thing you’ve ever eaten?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
Good Morning Four States! Howie’s solo in the studio as Bubba’s Live out amongst the tasty treats with Coley’s Cookies this morning! We hear about the most popular dog names from 2022, and wonder what they’ll be for 2023. Plus the Joplin Public Library and Bookhouse Cinema present January’s Joplin Book Swap! That and so much more in these Half-Hour Highlights!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
This week’s featured furry friend for our Pick of the Litter is a beautiful larger dog named Harley! He’s among many of the animals available for adoption at Joplin Humane Society.
fourstateshomepage.com
MSSU’s Dress to Impress accepting donations
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve cleaned out your closet lately — or are about to do so — Missouri Southern would be happy to help you unload some of what you no longer want or need. Career services officials are gearing up for the annual Dress...
fourstateshomepage.com
CJ residents invited to hear new broadband details in public meeting
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A multi-million project to bring broadband to Carl Junction is hitting a milestone. Optic Communications will hold an informational meeting for CJ residents Friday night. The company is installing fiber optics throughout town — a $16 million project with almost half the cost covered by a federal grant.
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual “Point-in-Time Count” addresses homeless population
JOPLIN, Mo. — You may have seen them walking the streets, or on street corners, but most people have never seen where people who are homeless stay overnight. Tammy Walker knows exactly where to look to find their outdoor shelters. “There are actual chairs burned out places where they’ve...
Comments / 0