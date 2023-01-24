ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another winter storm to hit western Massachusetts this week

By Nick DeGray, Chris Bouzakis
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up from Monday’s snowstorm, another one is on its way. The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for snow Wednesday afternoon and evening changing to ice and rain from south to north Wednesday night.

Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, & Franklin County, from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday for rain, ice, and snow that will make for slippery travel.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for rain, ice, and snow that will make for slippery travel.

School Closings

Some school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday ahead of the storm, visit wwlp.com/closings for a complete list.

Springfield Public Schools and Springfield International Charter School have already announced that students will be dismissed early Wednesday due to the weather.

When will it snow

Snow will likely start 11 a.m.-1 p.m. across western Massachusetts. The steadiest & heaviest snow will happen 3 p.m.-6 p.m. So, be ready for snow falling and snow on roads for the Wednesday PM commute. Wednesday’s daytime high temperatures will be in the low 30s. The snow will mix with a change to sleet/rain and freezing rain from south to north after 6 p.m. Snow accumulations will range from around 2″ in the lower Pioneer Valley to 6″ in western Franklin County & northern Berkshire County. The rain/mix will end early Thursday morning before sunrise.

Snowfall forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaU1l_0kPX4DmF00

Thousands of Massachusetts residents were still without power Tuesday morning after Monday’s storm. More than 2,000 residents in Franklin County were affected by outages. Power is expected to be fully repaired to all residents by Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

