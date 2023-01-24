Read full article on original website
‘It Ends With Us’ movie casts Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
BookTok is all abuzz with the news that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be starring in a movie based on the bestselling romance novel, “It Ends With Us.”. The book’s author Colleen Hoover made the announcement on her verified Instagram account Thursday. She began by sharing footage...
Look of the Week: Apple Martin looks every bit the ‘Chanel girl’
When the late Karl Lagerfeld met Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple, as a baby, he predicted that she would one day become “a Chanel girl.”. That’s according to fashion insider Derek Blasberg, whose account was seemingly confirmed by Paltrow when she commented on his Instagram post to correct the age — he had said 4 — at which the incident happened: “Actually, she was ONE.”
‘You People’ squanders a topnotch cast in a movie caught between satire and sitcom
“You People” relies on cringe-inducing moments as the crux of its comedy, as a Jewish guy and a Black Muslim woman (neither of them particularly observant) get engaged, then endure the push and pull of their respective families. A topnotch cast — down to the tiny cameos — can’t fully redeem material that gets lost somewhere between satire and sitcom as assembled by star Jonah Hill and director Kenya Barris.
