When the late Karl Lagerfeld met Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple, as a baby, he predicted that she would one day become “a Chanel girl.”. That’s according to fashion insider Derek Blasberg, whose account was seemingly confirmed by Paltrow when she commented on his Instagram post to correct the age — he had said 4 — at which the incident happened: “Actually, she was ONE.”

