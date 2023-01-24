Read full article on original website
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
City of Cleveland extends e-scooter curfew
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced Friday that e-scooter users will be able to ride from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting Friday, January 27th. The previous curfew ended at 9 p.m.. This update is part of the city’s efforts to encourage walking, biking and use of...
Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car. Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city. City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m. “I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s...
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
Trooper’s video shows scene from massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four, injured 73 before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a 51-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four people last month. The agency says 73 people were injured in the accident that happened as Winter Storm Elliott hammered northern Ohio. “A crash of...
2 lanes reopened on I-71 after semi flips
Interstate 71 South is closed just south of Interstate 76 after a semi overturned on the roadway.
Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
Ohio contractor allowed employees to work with damaged equipment after worker died
MONROEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio company was hit with multiple citations after a 33-year-old Columbus man died on the job due to faulty equipment on July 26, 2022, according to OSHA investigators. The same day of the fatality, Underground Utilities Inc. of Monroeville is accused of exposing crews to trenching hazards at a Sandusky […]
Body cam released in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike: 73 injuries, 4 deaths (video)
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) released body cam footage from a 50-vehicle crash that killed 4 and injured 70 on Dec. 23. One of the victims has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland. The other three victims were identified several days ago...
Snow emergency issued for Sandusky County
Communities are starting to issue snow emergencies as Ohio prepares for more snow Friday morning.
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing laptops and iPads from a West Side business is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened in the 4100 block of Pearl Road on Jan. 25, according to police. Police said the young...
34-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was later identified at Hersie L. Wesson of Euclid, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. 19 News was on scene as police arrived.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
How does an ambulance for your next car sound? Munroe Falls holding online auction for 2006 Ford emergency vehicle
MUNROE FALLS, Ohio – If you spent the early aughts watching TV shows like “Monster Garage” or “Trick My Truck” and dreamed of transforming an ambulance into a vehicle of your choice, it’s your lucky week: The city of Munroe Falls is auctioning off a 2006 Ford E450 SD Ambulance.
