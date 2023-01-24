ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis schools begin search for new superintendent but is the deadline ‘too fast?’

By Lasherica Thornton
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuQBn_0kPX3f3000

Within the next couple of months, Fresno County’s second-largest school district will find its newest superintendent through a subcommittee of three board members rather than hiring a consultant or search firm.

The school board hopes to name Clovis Unified’s top official by mid-to-late March – a deadline that raised some concerns and questions Monday from some of the board’s newest trustees during a special board meeting to set guidelines for the superintendent search.

“It just seems like it’s too fast,” board member Clint Olivier said. “I don’t want us to look incompetent to the community because we’re rushing.”

Olivier and Trustee Deena Combs-Flores, both elected in November, questioned the ability to draw in quality candidates and amass enough community feedback in that time frame.

Clovis Unified School District named the current superintendent, Eimear O’Brien, in May 2017 after a less than two-month search. After six years, she’ll be retiring at the end of the school year to help care for her aging mother in her native country Ireland, leaving the next few months to find her replacement.

It has been and can be done in that time, said Trustee Steven Fogg, who was on the school board that hired O’Brien.

The district also tapped O’Brien’s predecessor Janet Young in about two months.

“It has to be done,” Fogg said. “This is an urgent matter – not to be rushed –but it’s urgent.”

Both O’Brien and Board President David DeFrank contended that the deadline allows time for the new hire to shadow O’Brien and for the district to fill positions that may come, especially if the new superintendent is hired from within the district.

Even if the new hire isn’t a CUSD employee, it’s important for them to be a part of the hiring process of the district’s other employees, which takes place ahead of the new school year, board members discussed.

Leaning local

While Clovis Unified will invite all applicants, Fogg reiterated that the Central Valley has great candidates who can lead CUSD, one of the state’s high-achieving school districts.

“I don’t think we need to search internationally to find that one great person,” he said. “I think they may be closer than you think.”

The last two superintendents – O’Brien and her predecessor Young – worked in Clovis Unified for decades before they became superintendent.

Between teaching, working as a principal, and serving in the district office, O’Brien racked up 26 years in the district, two-thirds of her 39 years in education. Before Young’s hiring, she was a 32-year veteran in Clovis Unified.

And this isn’t the first time the district won’t use a consultant to aid its superintendent search.

The district didn’t use a search firm to find Young in 2011 or O’Brien in 2017 ; it placed ads in statewide publications.

“We want control of what we do, who we hire, and how we do the process because it’s important,” Fogg said. “This is an important enough task that we don’t want to give it to anybody else. We want to control how we do this.”

Subcommittee to gather ‘ongoing input’

Leading the search for the new superintendent, DeFrank and board trustees Hugh Awtrey and Tiffany Stoker Madsen will serve on the subcommittee that garners community feedback, brings that information to the board and recommends candidates for the interview stage.

One of their first tasks will be planning ways to collect community input, including through surveys and community events or meetings that are already scheduled.

“Clovis Unified values community and parent input on a wide range of issues, so we have a lot of preexisting forums to obtain that input,” DeFrank said.

Finding out what community members are looking for in the next superintendent will guide board members’ interview questions and decision-making.

The board will receive “ongoing input,” as Fogg described it, until the board makes its decision.

Education Lab Newsletter

Get stories that matter on education issues critical to the advancement of San Joaquin Valley residents, with a focus on Fresno. Sign up, and join the conversation.

SIGN UP

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Mr. Singh of Sequoia High School

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – He teaches classroom lessons and life lessons. This week’s Educator of the Week comes from Tulare County, where the focus is on the future and not the past. A proud moment for Mr. Rajbir Singh of Visalia’s Sequoia High School. He was honored as...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Madera Co. ditches plan to tinker with groundwater penalties

Madera County is keeping its recently approved current structure for penalizing farmers who blow past their water allocation, forgoing an option to implement a tiered penalty structure. The decision came during Tuesday’s Madera County Board of Supervisors meeting and maintains the status quo for the Chowchilla, Delta-Mendota and Madera Subbasins....
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Valley Life Charter: Learning with leadership

Valley Life Charter School is a small K-8 charter school in Visalia with the mission “to provide a rigorous educational program emphasizing academics, leadership, and visual and performing arts.”. Lori Lackey the Superintendent Principal at Valley Life gave us a tour of the school and a peek into how...
VISALIA, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno, Madera launch annual homeless count as crisis deepens

The annual point-in-time count by the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care is currently underway, which will give the community in both counties an idea of how many people are living on the streets at the moment. This week’s count marks the second year in a row the continuum has organized volunteers...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Homeless settle into Tulare camp

At the Jan. 17 Tulare City Council meeting, members of the council approved the rules and regulations in preparation for opening the Tulare Cares Temporary Encampment Area. After purchasing the two acre parcel of land last September, the city opened the door to the encampment on Jan. 25 allowing the first 37 individuals to move in, and away from the Union Pacific Railroad. This is a groundbreaking endeavor for all parties involved.
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Meet the Valley Leaders Who Will Impact You Most in 2023

Coming off the November elections, there’s no better time than now to rank the Valley leaders who can make your life better — or worse — in 2023. Here in reverse order is a baker’s dozen of elected and non-elected leaders who wield power. 13 —...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Needs $500 Million to Climb Out of Holes in the Road

Pothole complaints increased eight times over normal during the recent storms. But, the city of Fresno says it’s fixing them at a rapid pace. Mayor Jerry Dyer held a Thursday news conference to thank public works staff for fixing potholes and clearing downed trees. “What they’ve done is nothing...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
318
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy