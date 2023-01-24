ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students

I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments. Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire. City loses Lubbock Police Department files. A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera...
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?

I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Lubbock Teen Was Arrested In Connection To A 2022 Robbery

A teenager was arrested in connection to a robbery from 2022. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to a Smokehead Shop just after 8:45 p.m. back on January 7, 2022. Employees that were at the shop during the robbery told police that 19-year-old Elijah Jimenez and 30-year-old Adrian Hernandez locked the doors as they came in.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation

In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

