Related
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
The Week

What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?

Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
torquenews.com

The Best New Cars This Year And Why Subaru Gets No Respect

Where are the Subaru models in the three top new automotive rankings of the best new cars for 2023? The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, and Forester are all missing. The automotive media ignores the Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and Solterra. Here's why. Even though Subaru is one of the smallest automakers,...
torquenews.com

Used Cars: Most Reliable 5-Year-Old Midsized SUVs Recommended by Consumer Reports

Here’s a summary of the recommended best used midsized SUVs that hit the sweet spot where reliability, size, and 5-year depreciation make these midsized SUVs very attractive for smart shoppers. Depreciated (and appreciated) SUVs Selected. Today, analysts from Consumer Reports released their list of recommended five-year-old midsized SUVs that...
Axios

Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3

If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
New York Post

Here’s when US home price declines could end, Goldman Sachs says

The ongoing plunge in US home prices may be nearing its end, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients this week. Long-term mortgage rates have cooled by nearly a full percentage point after surging above 7% as the Federal Reserve enacted a series of interest rate hikes last year. The trend should improve housing affordability and cause price declines to reach a floor, according to the Wall Street Bank. “The sharpest declines in the US housing market are now behind us,” Goldman analysts Ronnie Walker and Vinay Viswanathan said in a client note released on Monday. The strategists added that they...
ARIZONA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Good news on inflation means Federal Reserve should back off on further interest rate hikes

Jeffrey Sommers is Professor of Political Economy & Public Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He argues that consistent decreases in inflation should prompt the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Falling energy prices and a healthier supply chain are helping drive lower inflation. Many hate inflation, for reasons...
WISCONSIN STATE
torquenews.com

Toyota Shakeup and Tesla's Ascent: The Auto Industry's Center is Shifting

As the electric vehicle revolution continues to disrupt the traditional automotive industry, the once untouchable giants of the industry, Toyota and Renault-Nissan, are struggling to adapt and find their footing, while Tesla's aggressive expansion plans threaten to leave them in the dust. On Thursday, Toyota Motor announced a surprise leadership...
torquenews.com

The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price

The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
torquenews.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and White House Advisors in Talks to Revolutionize EV Industry

Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with White House advisors to discuss electric vehicle adoption in the United States and what's needed for the future progress of electric cars. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, met with Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden, John Podesta, and Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on Friday in Washington to discuss electric vehicle (EV) adoption and progress in the United States. The meeting, which was confirmed by a senior White House spokesperson, focused on "shared goals around electrification" and how recently passed legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can contribute to growing EV adoption in the United States.
WASHINGTON STATE

