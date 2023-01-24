ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023

We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
Georgia-Pacific Helps Equip Corrigan PD With Life-Saving Devices

💖Many Corrigan Police vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators. 💖Defibrillators can be a life-saving device for someone having a cardiac arrest. 💖A generous donation by Georgia-Pacific made this purchase possible. Over the past several years, defibrillators are becoming a common site at schools, businesses, and other public...
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

