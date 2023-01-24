Read full article on original website
Creative Talent Of Lufkin, Texas Showcased At First Art Walk
There will be food trucks, live music, and beautiful art in downtown Lufkin Saturday, January 28 2023 from 1- 4 PM. Lufkin Creative has a new event for everyone in the community to join in on. The weather is a bit up in the air for Saturday, but this event...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Closed Due to Water Line Break
A water line break is creating issues today Angelina College. As a result, officials with Angelina College have notified their staff and students that their Lufkin campus is closed for the remainder of the day (Thursday, January 26). Because of the water line break, there is no water available on...
Make Happy Kids With Touch A Truck In Lufkin, Texas
Kids are getting a unique opportunity to explore the vehicles they see when driving around Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin's Touch-A-Truck is coming up on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This is a free event and the kids will get hands-on with all kinds...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
Spicy Texas Style Chili Abounds At Popular Nacogdoches Brewery
Though some parts of the country have been in a deep freeze on and off for the past few months, it's finally starting to cool down here. Leave it to Fredonia Brewery in the Oldest Town in Texas to heat it back up with their first-ever Chill-Y Cook-Off. There is...
Amazing Prince Tribute Band Is Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Marshall Charloff and his all-star band, The Purple Xperience, are coming to Lufkin with all things Prince on their minds. If you are a fan of the man that was once only known by a symbol, then this is for you. I have seen many "tribute" bands over the years,...
Georgia-Pacific Helps Equip Corrigan PD With Life-Saving Devices
💖Many Corrigan Police vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators. 💖Defibrillators can be a life-saving device for someone having a cardiac arrest. 💖A generous donation by Georgia-Pacific made this purchase possible. Over the past several years, defibrillators are becoming a common site at schools, businesses, and other public...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Lufkin Police Releases Photos of Forgers, Let’s Make Them Famous
Representatives with the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers are asking area residents to take a good, long look at two photos recently released on their Facebook Page. Lufkin Police Detectives believe that two people in these pictures are forgers who passed bogus checks on a victim's bank account. Share these...
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
Lufkin Police Need Your Help Bringing This Elusive Pup Home
Dogs are not just our best friends, they are family. Sometimes they lose their way and we will do anything we can to find them. We get reports of lost dogs all over town often, and they are usually found fairly quickly. One Lufkin dog is proving to be so elusive that the Lufkin Police Department has gotten involved.
Dispose Of These Hazardous Materials Lurking In Your Lufkin, Texas Garage
Looking around your garage or shed, you might find some items that have been there for a long time. Things like paint and old car batteries that you can't just put out in the trash can build up over time. If you have had a can of paint for over...
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Arrests Made in Connection to Aggravated Kidnapping in Wells, TX
According to a post on the the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, two persons have been arrested in connection with an Aggravated Kidnapping that occurred at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells, Texas. The report states:. "...on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office...
